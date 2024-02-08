Verkada launches connectivity solution for hard-to-wire locations, government-grade solutions, and feature updates across its Command platform

Verkada

08 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security and management, today announced its new connectivity solution, the GC31 Cellular Gateway, that will enable device deployment in hard-to-wire or remote locations, a new set of government-grade solutions, including Command for video security and visitor management hosted on AWS GovCloud, an updated mobile app for iOS and Android, as well as a range of feature updates that expand and improve upon Verkada's Command platform.

Verkada's GC31 Cellular Gateway, a new connectivity solution for hard-to-wire or remote locations.
"As we protect more people and places than ever before, we're continuing to improve and expand the capabilities of Verkada's powerful platform for physical security," said Brandon Davito, SVP of Product and Operations. "Our newest products and features, including our new GC31 Cellular Gateway and government offering, demonstrate our commitment to providing our customers a best-in-class cloud-managed security platform."

G31 Cellular Gateway
The lack of connectivity in locations such as parking lots, construction sites, or remote areas, has been a longstanding challenge for organizations across every industry. Verkada's GC31 Cellular Gateway now enables customers to deploy up to two Verkada devices in previously hard-to-wire areas as long as there is available power and cell signal. Native integration into Verkada's platform enables faster setup, remote troubleshooting, and more efficient data usage for customers.

Government-grade solutions
To support government agencies and contractors, Verkada Command is now available in AWS GovCloud. It will initially support two product lines: Video Security and Guest, Verkada's visitor management solution. In addition, the offering includes four new models of FIPS-validated cameras. Additional FIPS-validated cameras and government certifications are on the product roadmap.

Enhanced Command experience tailored to enterprise scale
Verkada's new mobile app provides a more consistent experience for customers across web and mobile versions of Command. Within Command, Verkada will also roll out two new alert types, loitering and line crossing, as well as upgrades to real-time POI detection to enable users to detect and respond to incidents even faster. In addition, a new feature, Shortcuts, allows users to more easily follow a subject from one camera to the next in real time. Finally, Verkada launched a range of Access Control and Intercom features purpose-built to power organizations operating across hundreds of locations and managing thousands of doors.

Verkada customers will have access to these new features and functionalities on February 22, 2024. Hardware ship dates vary by device.

About Verkada

Verkada is the leading physical security platform to protect people and properties in a privacy-respecting manner. Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 20,000 organizations across 70 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

SOURCE Verkada

