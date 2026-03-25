Verkada Launches Four New Offices in the US Market and a New International Hub Amid Record Sales

Total customers surpassed 31,000 while revenue grew 30% year over year.

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a leader in AI-powered physical security technology, today announced the launch of four new offices across the US, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles, and a new international hub in Dubai. This expansion comes after Verkada closed its fiscal year with revenue up 30% year over year and an investment from CapitalG, Alphabet's independent growth fund, which valued the company at $5.8 billion.

More than 31,000 organizations rely on Verkada’s AI-powered platform to secure their buildings and run smarter, faster operations.

"Verkada's growth in the past year reflects the massive opportunity to bring AI into the physical world," said Filip Kaliszan, Co-Founder and CEO of Verkada. "The longstanding investments we've made in AI have enabled us to meet this moment in the market, and most importantly to build safer communities around the globe together with our customers and partners."

Recent Growth Highlights

Customer Growth: More than 31,000 customers globally, including more than 100 of the Fortune 500.

More than 31,000 customers globally, including more than 100 of the Fortune 500. Scale: More than 2 million Verkada devices online.

More than 2 million Verkada devices online. Multi-product Adoption: 78% of core customers now use 2+ Verkada product lines and 54% use 3+.

78% of core customers now use 2+ Verkada product lines and 54% use 3+. Account Expansion: The average customer nearly doubles their initial spend within the first 12 months of engagement.

The average customer nearly doubles their initial spend within the first 12 months of engagement. Customer Satisfaction: Our product NPS score as of Q4 was 51.

AI to Protect the Physical World

Verkada's record sales were driven by demand for proactive, AI-powered physical security that helps organizations deter threats, operate more efficiently, and build safer communities at global scale. In the past year, the company has delivered more than 174 new AI features and product updates that improve efficiency for security professionals, including:

AI-Powered Deterrence , a first-of-its-kind feature that detects unauthorized behavior like loitering and automatically triggers a sequence of realistic, AI-generated messages that incorporate scene context.

, a first-of-its-kind feature that detects unauthorized behavior like loitering and automatically triggers a sequence of realistic, AI-generated messages that incorporate scene context. AI-Powered Unified Timeline , which visually reconstructs the journey of a person or vehicle of interest into a single, map-based timeline that can be exported and shared for investigations – reducing what once took days or hours to just minutes.

which visually reconstructs the journey of a person or vehicle of interest into a single, map-based timeline that can be exported and shared for investigations – reducing what once took days or hours to just minutes. AI-Powered Voice Directory and live translation on Intercoms , which allows visitors to speak their intent without needing the exact extension, name, or precise department they need – in any language. The system also provides language translations and transcriptions for both the visitor and the call recipient in real-time.

which allows visitors to speak their intent without needing the exact extension, name, or precise department they need – in any language. The system also provides language translations and transcriptions for both the visitor and the call recipient in real-time. AI-Powered Alerts, which notify customers of an anomalous activity like a slip-and-fall event, a person climbing a fence or wall, or a person on a manufacturing floor without PPE. Verkada also delivers audio-based alerts for detections of glass breaking, shouting, or general loud noises that include associated video context so that teams can quickly investigate.

Customer Impact

With more than 2 million Verkada devices online across 171 countries, Verkada is bringing AI into the physical world to solve real-world challenges at an unprecedented scale. Verkada video security cameras process more than 400 million images per hour during peak hours, its access control powers 8 million door unlocks per day, and its visitor management system prevented more than 5,000 potential threats last year.

Across industries, Verkada empowers customers to better protect their people and places including1:

Global industrial manufacturer saw a 30% reduction in security incidents and accelerated security investigations by 5x using Verkada's smart search features, including Motion Grid and AI-Powered Search. Verkada's integrated, cloud-based system enabled the team to reduce operating costs, with one facility achieving a 50% reduction in costs when accounting for incident reduction, theft prevention, and labor efficiencies.

National non-profit organization saved $1.5 million over 7 years by reducing IT support needs by 50-70% and eliminating the need for outdated, resource-intensive on-prem servers and NVRs across 13 states and 240 sites.

Renowned public research university slashed daily resident lockouts by 93% and reduced time spent managing keys and troubleshooting lockouts by 40% with Verkada's cloud-based access control system and wireless locks.

Multi-site aged care provider achieved zero wandering incidents with high-risk dementia residents over a six-month period by implementing AI-powered alerts. With Verkada's integrated, cloud-based system of AI-powered cameras, access control, guest management, and environmental sensors, the organization projects savings of hundreds of thousands of dollars over a 10-year total cost of ownership analysis.

For more information on how Verkada is protecting the physical world, visit www.verkada.com.

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace, and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 30,000 organizations across 171 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

1 Source: respective customers' self-reported estimates. Prior results do not guarantee outcomes.

SOURCE Verkada