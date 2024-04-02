Verkada launches new Integration Program, empowering customers with expanded functionality and interoperability

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a pioneer in cloud-based physical security solutions, today announced a new Integrations Program for technology partners. Verkada's Integration Program will enable its customers to more easily manage multiple systems through a growing set of supported integrations.

"Verkada's new Integrations Program will expand the interoperability of our powerful platform across even more complex environments and use cases," said Filip Kaliszan, Co-founder and CEO. "Continuing to develop more native integrations with trusted technology partners will unlock more value for our more than 20,000 customers globally."

To date, Verkada has launched integrations with Fūsus, HiveWatch, SingleWire Software, and Sureview.

With Fūsus , an Axon company that delivers a technology agnostic Real-Time Crime Center platform, Verkada customers can enable local law enforcement to access security cameras in an emergency situation. One example of this is the Winston-Salem Police Department:

"Winston-Salem's Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) seamlessly integrates Verkada video security cameras and alerting features into the FUSUS platform. This new integration has bolstered our operational efficiency and enabled us to combat crime even more effectively," said Ben Jones, Lieutenant at the Winston-Salem Police Department. "We are dedicated to ensuring the safety of both our citizens and officers, and the Verkada-Fūsus integration has played a critical role in resolving numerous incidents such as shootings and robberies, and notably, it has led to the successful apprehension of two homicide suspects."

With HiveWatch , a Security Operation Center platform, Verkada's enterprise customers can seamlessly combine devices with a GSOC solution.

With Singlewire Software , developer of mass notification and incident management solutions like InformaCast, Verkada customers can benefit from altering capabilities across text, audio and visual channels.

With SureView , a Physical Security Information Management solution, Verkada customers can pair their cameras to SureView's security operations platform to improve their response to real-time events across their organization.

Join the Verkada Integrations Program here .

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace, and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 22,000 organizations across 70 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

About Fūsus by Axon

Fūsus by Axon is the most widely used and trusted Real-Time Crime Center platform in U.S. Law Enforcement. The Fūsus Platform is an open ecosystem that integrates and enhances all public safety and investigations assets. It can integrate with any data source, pull in public and private video feeds, enable video sources with artificial intelligence, integrate ALPR, bodycam, drone, and aircraft feeds, and do it all by utilizing and unifying existing equipment. The Fūsus platform is affordable and scalable for agencies of every size and budget. It enables law enforcement and public safety personnel to function more efficiently and with improved operational intelligence, creating a common operating picture emphasizing officer, citizen, and community safety.

About HiveWatch

HiveWatch is an end-to-end Security Operations Management Platform to simplify and centralize disparate systems and solutions, reduce overwhelming noise, streamline operations, and empower security teams to make data-driven decisions. Built by experienced security professionals, HiveWatch was created to solve some of the industry's biggest challenges with features such as false alarm reduction, lack of security program data and analytics, emergency services communication (911), and device health monitoring. Without the need to "rip-and-replace" legacy hardware, HiveWatch solutions are quick to deploy and easy to scale. Learn more at www.hivewatch.com .

About Singlewire Software

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast and Visitor Aware, two solutions that enable organizations to detect threats, notify everyone, and manage incidents. More than 5,400 organizations in over 80 countries use these tools to enhance safety and communication so they can protect their most important asset: their people. From screening visitors to sending alerts and handling critical events, Singlewire Software offers solutions for every safety challenge. To learn more, visit www.singlewire.com .

About SureView

SureView is an independent provider of software that improves the ability of security command centers to manage and respond to events. We are committed to delivering an open platform that unifies and transforms security operations. We enable teams and products to work effectively together, respond faster, and unlock opportunities for achieving better security outcomes. With over 20 years of experience, SureView services customers globally in organizations as diverse as corporate enterprises, government entities, critical infrastructure, educational campuses, public safety, and more. For more information, visit sureviewsystems.com

