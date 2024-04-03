Verkada Names Eric Salava as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a pioneer in cloud-based physical security solutions, today announced that Eric Salava has joined the company as its Chief Revenue Officer. Salava will lead Verkada's global go-to-market and revenue generation strategy as the company continues to scale rapidly.

Eric Salava, Chief Revenue Officer at Verkada

"Our growth to date has been incredible: our platform supports more than 1 million active devices for 22,000 customers across 70 countries," said Filip Kaliszan, CEO and Co-Founder of Verkada. "With Eric at the helm of our go-to-market strategy, we are well-positioned for the next chapter of Verkada's expansion."

Salava brings decades of experience scaling global commercial operations and joins Verkada from Conga, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer, overseeing its global go-to-market strategy and sales organization. Prior to Conga, Salava was Executive Vice President of North America, Asia Pacific & Japan Sales and Operations at Informatica, and also led sales and operations functions at Oracle and BEA Systems.

"Verkada's platform helps protect millions of people across the world," said Salava. "I can't think of a more important – or needed – organization to scale globally today. I am thrilled to build on its already incredible momentum and make even more communities safer."

Salava's appointment comes on the heels of many growth milestones for the company. Most recently, Verkada:

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace, and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 22,000 organizations across 70 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com .

