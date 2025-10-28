Verkada Launches Podcast Series and Newsletter, "Vantage Points," Featuring Global Chief Security Officer Michael Evanoff

The series will feature conversations with high-profile voices and industry leaders to provide expert analysis and strategic commentary across the evolving security landscape. Content will cover the dual mandate of modern security: the protection of people and places, and the use of integrated technology to drive operational efficiency.

"Keeping pace with the rapidly evolving threat landscape is one of the greatest challenges facing today's security leaders," said Michael Evanoff. "Vantage Points' will serve as a vital, actionable resource. By discussing challenges and triumphs with preeminent industry figures, we will provide viewers with unique insights and strategic knowledge they can use to protect the people, assets, and operations they manage."

"I am honored to partner with Michael Evanoff to bring these crucial conversations to the forefront. Between serving in high-threat posts around the world, corporate boardrooms, and local emergency operations, we've worked at every level," said Guittard. "We're constantly adapting to emerging threats—that's critical. But the real challenge? Imagining what's coming 5-10 years out, where futurists and innovators are already incubating possibilities most of us haven't considered. That requires strategy, creativity, and the courage to lead differently—which is exactly what the leaders we're sitting down with bring. 'Vantage Points' connects innovations across security specializations that don't often intersect, allowing for gaps to be explored, a deeper understanding, and fresh insights to emerge."

Trusted by more than 30,000 customers across the globe, including 96 of the Fortune 500, Verkada launched "Vantage Points" as a continuation of its mission to make people and places safer in a privacy-respecting way.

Featured guests for upcoming episodes include:

Read Hayes , Ph.D., Director of the Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC) and Research Scientist at The University of Florida

How to tune in:

Subscribe, listen, and watch Vantage Points by Verkada on Substack , Apple Podcasts , Spotify , and the Verkada YouTube channel .

