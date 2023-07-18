Verkada recognizes ConvergeOne as its national Partner of the Year, continues investment in Channel Sales with new program improvements for partners

News provided by

Verkada

18 Jul, 2023, 13:42 ET

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a leader in enterprise building security and management, recognized ConvergeOne as its National Partner of the Year for its expertise in implementing and integrating Verkada's solutions within diverse and complex environments.

In the past year, ConvergeOne has quickly become a top performing Verkada partner across all key metrics – spanning commitment to customer satisfaction to technical proficiency.

"Our partners are at the heart of our business," said Caleb Augustin, Head of Channel Sales. "ConvergeOne represents exactly why: their thoughtfulness, deep expertise, and customer-first approach ensures that together, we deliver real value to our customers. We're so proud to have them as a strategic partner and as this year's National Partner of the Year."

"ConvergeOne is honored to be recognized as Verkada's National Partner of the Year," said Kyle Wewe, Vice President, Enterprise Sales, ConvergeOne. "Verkada shares ConvergeOne's commitment to customer success through the implementation of transformative solutions that help our customers build experiences, secure what matters and connect like never before."

Verkada continues to scale and invest in its Partner resources and community. In just the past 12 months, Verkada has grown its global Partner community 38 percent – now totaling more than 5,500 across 87 countries – and grown the global channel organization that supports it more than 100 percent.

Verkada also recently announced improvements to its Partner Program, including creating two categories for partners: Preferred and Authorized. Preferred Partners will have exclusive partner benefits, including receiving more leads, NFR discounts and access to Verkada's Executive Briefing Center in its San Mateo headquarters.

Verkada also launched a Partner Advisory Council to enable regular feedback on channel initiatives and collaboration with our executive team, and revamped its Partner Demo Environment to make it even easier for channel partners to share the power of Verkada's platform.

For more information on Verkada's partner programs, visit www.verkada.com/partners.

About Verkada 
Verkada is leading the cloud-managed enterprise building security industry by enabling over 17,000 organizations in over 70 countries to protect their people and property in a way that respects individuals' privacy. Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines - video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace and intercoms - provide unparalleled visibility through a single cloud-based software platform. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

About ConvergeOne
ConvergeOne is the premier IP enabled, solutions led, customer experience company. We create value for customers by developing transformative solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 10,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with collaboration, security and enterprise networking solutions. Our 2021 NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and deep domain expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with key global industry partners, delivering solutions with a total lifecycle approach. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at convergeone.com.

SOURCE Verkada

Also from this source

Verkada continues investment in APJ region, appoints Francois Vazille as Head of Sales for Asia Pacific and Japan

Verkada's 2023 Workplace Safety Survey reveals a frontline workforce in crisis

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.