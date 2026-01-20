Verkada Selects ketteQ to Replace Spreadsheet-Based Supply Chain Planning with a Modern, AI-Enabled Platform

AI security technology leader chooses ketteQ's AI-enabled planning platform over legacy systems to support rapid scale and engineering-driven growth.

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ketteQ, the world's most adaptive supply chain planning solution, today announced that Verkada, a leader in AI-powered physical security technology, has selected ketteQ as its enterprise supply chain planning platform. The decision marks a significant transformation for Verkada as it moves beyond manual, spreadsheet-based processes and adopts a modern, intelligent, and scalable AI-powered planning foundation built for high-speed growth, powered by PolymatiQ™, ketteQ's agentic AI solver engine.

Verkada, known for its engineering-driven culture and rapid expansion across cloud-based security hardware and software , recognized that spreadsheet-driven planning could no longer keep pace with the complexity and scale of its business. The company required a modern planning system that aligned with its focus on innovation, speed, and operational excellence.

"We were not interested in stepping backward into one of the many legacy planning tools built for yesterday's challenges," said Dave Stone, VP of Sourcing and Supply Chain at Verkada. "We wanted a modern platform that reflects how high-growth technology companies operate and is specifically built for today's supply chain complexities. ketteQ's AI-enabled architecture and streamlined, out-of-the-box design were exactly what we were looking for."

As part of a comprehensive evaluation, Verkada examined several established planning platforms recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. While many offered strong capabilities, Verkada was looking for a solution built for the pace of a modern, engineering-driven company—one that would not introduce heavy architecture or constrain agility as the business continues to scale.

Throughout the evaluation process, Verkada was especially impressed by the ketteQ team's depth of expertise and high-touch engagement. Their ability to quickly understand requirements and translate complex needs into clear solutions reinforced ketteQ as the partner best aligned with Verkada's pace and culture.

"Verkada embodies the type of modern, tech-forward company that expects speed, intelligence, and flexibility from its planning systems," said Mike Landry, CEO of ketteQ. "Their decision to move directly from spreadsheets to a best-of-breed, AI-enabled planning platform reflects a broader shift we are seeing across the industry. High-growth innovators want planning tools that work the way they work. We are proud to support Verkada with a platform designed for rapid scale and operational excellence."

With ketteQ, Verkada will gain an enterprise-grade planning system that supports demand, supply, and inventory planning; integrates historical and pipeline data; and provides real-time visibility across JDMs, sub-tier suppliers, and BOM structures. More importantly, the company will benefit from a planning foundation that enables growth, speed, and adaptability.

About ketteQ

ketteQ is the world's most adaptive supply chain planning solution, purpose-built for complex, ever-changing business environments. Powered by PolymatiQ, an agentic AI solver engine, ketteQ enables organizations to move from reactive to proactive planning across demand, inventory, production, and service. Built natively on Salesforce, ketteQ delivers real-time insights, rapid user adoption, and enterprise-wide scalability. To learn more, visit www.ketteQ.com.

