Verkada's Command product platform continues to expand with new and enhanced video search capabilities, integration with ASSA ABLOY and additional capabilities for Verkada Intercom

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security and management, today announced expansive new updates across its entire Command product platform. These updates include:

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's product lines - video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace and intercoms - provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform.
"Our customers rely on Verkada's Command platform every day to help them keep their people and places safe," said Brandon Davito, VP of Product at Verkada. "With each new product and feature we're introducing today – from enhanced video search capabilities to our next-generation Alarm console and expanded Intercom capabilities – we're making it even easier for our customers to do that mission-critical work."

About Verkada
Verkada is the leading physical security platform to protect people and places. Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's product lines - video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace and intercoms - provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 17,800 organizations across more than 70 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

