Verlo Mattress Awards Three New Territories Within the Greater Chicago Area

Verlo Mattress Continues to Expand Nationwide Presence by Awarding Three New Territories in West Chicagoland

ST. CHARLES, III., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verlo Mattress , America's fastest-growing direct-to-consumer mattress company, is proud to announce that Jeff Hirner of St. Charles, Illinois has been awarded three Verlo Mattress territories in the Chicagoland area. The first of the three locations will open within the year, and is a mattress factory with a retail showroom. This factory will be accompanied by two additional retail locations. These three new Verlo Mattress locations mean that local residents will soon be able to get the great night's sleep they deserve on a locally made Verlo Mattress.

"I'm an Illinois boy through and through," said Hirner. "We have so many large national retailers in the area, many of whom have little to no connection to the people in the community. Verlo brings a locally owned approach to the people of St. Charles, which provides a truly personalized product by getting to know each individual customer. I am ecstatic to be a part of the Verlo Mattress family."

Verlo Mattress is unique in that it offers high-quality, factory-direct mattresses without the middleman markup and a variety of sleep products designed for the individual customer. The St. Charles territories will offer the same high-quality, hand-made, custom mattresses, pillows, and adjustable bases that have made Verlo Mattress famous. The mattresses are made in the local community, and customers can see their mattresses being built.

Verlo Mattress's President Dirk Stallmann said he is excited to have Hirner join the Verlo Mattress family of franchisees. "Our new St. Charles franchise is an example of the growing popularity of Verlo Mattress across the country," Stallmann said. "I have faith that Hirner will be successful not only because of the high quality of Verlo mattresses but because of the leadership qualities he possesses."

About Verlo Mattress

Founded in 1958, Verlo Mattress currently has 32 stores in 6 states. Verlo Mattress is passionate about helping people find the right sleep products – at the best prices – because so much depends on a good night's sleep. Verlo mattresses are built in local mattress factories, sold at consumer-direct prices, and serviced locally with a Lifetime Comfort Guarantee. For more information, please visit; https://verlo.com/ .

