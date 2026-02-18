Vermont Expands Battery Recycling Program to Include Most Single-Use and Rechargeable Batteries

Following the expansion of Vermont's manufacturer-funded recycling program, the state will launch its Battery Bonanza school recycling contest in partnership with The Battery Network and local partners.

MONTPELIER, Vt., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermont has officially expanded its battery recycling program under a new law that significantly broadens the types of batteries that can be safely recycled statewide. Coinciding with National Battery Day, the launch highlights the importance of safe battery disposal and recycling. The expanded law is supported by The Battery Network, the state-approved battery stewardship organization, and makes it easier than ever for Vermonters to safely recycle batteries.

Under the expanded program, Vermonters can now recycle most primary (single-use) and rechargeable batteries weighing up to 25 pounds (or 2,000 watt hours). This includes batteries from common household devices and battery-powered products such as remotes, toys, flashlights, cordless power tools, portable chargers, drones, and more.

The expansion also includes medium-format batteries, such as larger rechargeable batteries used in electric and cordless lawn mowers, snowblowers, e-bikes, and e-scooters. These batteries are typically larger than a cordless tool battery but smaller than an EV battery.

The program addresses growing safety concerns associated with improper battery disposal — particularly fires at recycling and waste facilities caused by lithium-ion batteries — while continuing Vermont's leadership in solid waste management and environmental stewardship.

"For the safety of our solid waste workers, our communities, and the environment, it's critical that batteries are properly managed," said Josh Kelly for the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources. "With the expansion of Vermont's battery recycling program, safely recycling batteries is now easier than ever. Vermonters can recycle most single-use and rechargeable batteries up to 25 pounds—or 2,000 watt hours—at more than 100 convenient locations across the state."

What the Expansion Includes

Under the expanded battery recycling program, the following batteries are now accepted:

Most primary (single-use) batteries, including alkaline and lithium primary batteries

Rechargeable batteries, such as lithium-ion, nickel-metal hydride, and sealed lead-acid batteries

Batteries weighing up to 25 pounds or rated up to 2,000 watt hours

More than 100 collection sites are available statewide at participating retailers, municipal facilities, and other approved locations.

Introducing Battery Bonanza: A School Recycling Contest

As part of the program expansion, Vermont is launching Battery Bonanza, a school-based battery recycling contest designed to educate students on battery safety, environmental responsibility, and proper recycling practices. The contest builds on the success of last year's student battery recycling program in Chittenden County and is designed to expand to schools across Vermont in the future.

"At Chittenden Solid Waste District, we see education as one of the most effective tools for reducing waste and improving safety," said Sarah Reeves, Executive Director, Chittenden Solid Waste District. "Programs like Battery Bonanza give students hands-on experience while helping families and communities learn how to manage batteries responsibly."

Battery Bonanza will open for registration on March 3, with registration running through April 3. Battery collection will take place from April 6 through April 17. Participation is open to the first 15 schools in Chittenden County to register.

Through hands-on learning and friendly competition, students will learn about battery safety while collecting eligible batteries for proper recycling. Schools that collect the most batteries will be eligible for prizes, continuing a proven engagement model that previously drove strong participation and meaningful environmental impact.

"Battery Bonanza is about meeting students where they are and empowering them to be part of the solution," said Leo Raudys, President & CEO of The Battery Network. "When young people understand how and why to recycle batteries safely, that knowledge extends beyond the classroom and helps protect workers, communities, and the environment."

The contest replaces last year's "Battery Blitz" program, which operated under a different name. While the branding has changed, the program's structure, safety education, and focus on student leadership remain the same.

Learn More

Information on registration, contest rules, and participating collection sites will be shared directly with schools and made available online.

To learn more about Vermont's expanded battery recycling program visit the webpage here . To recycle batteries in Vermont, visit The Battery Network's collection site locator .

