Vermont Slauson EDC launches the Watts BusinessSource Center

Join us for open house festivities

August 10 from 10:00am- 12:30pm at 10200 Success Avenue, Los Angeles CA

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This August marks the launch of the Watts BusinessSource Center (Watts BSC), a promising addition in Watts to bolster local economic growth. The Watts BSC is nestled within the Children's Institute at 10200 Success Avenue and supports entrepreneurial empowerment and business acumen of underserved business owners. A collaborative initiative by the Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) and the City of Los Angeles Economic and Workforce Development Department (EWDD), the Watts BSC will provide comprehensive business consulting services including permit support, financial planning, access to funding, and networking opportunities for local entrepreneurs and businesses.

VSEDC President & CEO Quentin Strode says, "The Watts BSC allows local entrepreneurs and small business owners to nurture their potential. Its offerings drive the mission to cultivate a self-sustaining ecosystem that provides a foundation for business growth and job creation, uplifting Watts and the surrounding neighborhoods. This new business hub provides the necessary tools, insights, and network to realize it."

City of Los Angeles Mayor Bass adds, "Small businesses and entrepreneurs should be able to thrive in all neighborhoods of Los Angeles. With the opening of the Watts BusinessSource Center, we are working to make sure that minority-owned small businesses have access to tailored technical support and expertise to help their businesses succeed. We can and we will continue to do more to help minority business owners and entrepreneurs create, grow and develop businesses in Los Angeles."

In addition to Mayor Bass, other notable City leaders such as Los Angeles Council District 15 Councilmember Tim McOsker, LA City EWDD General Manager Carolyn Hull, and HACLA Assistant Director Jennifer Arthurs will be there. From the Watts community, District 35 Senator Steven Bradford, Macedonia CDC, WLCAC, Think Watts, Build Plus, Primestor, Sisters of Watts, Watts Neighborhood Council, Watts Gang Taskforce, Watts Century Latino and other leaders are scheduled to attend. Festivities will include a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, entertainment by Remote Radio and food catered by South LA Café, Watts Burger, Island Tings. Guests have the opportunity to connect and engage during our Small Business Showcase & Networking event featuring local apparel maker Black Money Matters, Afrocentric fashion house Ji're Fashions and others. Through this platform, business owners can display their services and build connections within the community.

In partnership with the Children's Institute, the Watts BSC is positioned to expand its services and reach without imposing additional operational costs. This cooperative arrangement exemplifies how public and private entities can collaborate effectively to benefit the community.

With the new Watts BSC, VSEDC further cements its commitment to local economic development. Having offered technical and entrepreneurial assistance to small businesses for over four decades, VSEDC will leverage its expertise in lending and complimentary business coaching, consulting, training and counseling to benefit Watts. This expanded service area will further allow VSEDC to drive more local communities towards self-sufficiency by facilitating business growth and job creation.

Community members are welcome to join us on August 10th from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm for the official unveiling of the new Watts BusinessSource Center. Be a part of the celebration and discover how VSEDC and EWDD are building an even brighter future for the residents and small business owners in the Watts community.

About Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation

Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) is a community-based nonprofit and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) recognized for decades of technical and entrepreneurial assistance to South LA small businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs. The service VSEDC provides serves to drive community self-sufficiency, facilitate business growth, access to affordable housing, goods and services, and job creation. VSEDC achieves this through youth education and entrepreneurial projects, CDFI programs, and fundraising efforts. Find out more about VSEDC at www.vsedc.org , Facebook and Instagram .

About the Children's Institute

Every year, Children's Institute (CII) supports 30,000 children and families across Los Angeles in achieving emotional well-being and educational success, which build pathways to economic mobility and lifelong health. We work in communities impacted by decades of underinvestment and racist policies— from Echo Park to Watts to Long Beach. Children's Institute offers education, counseling services, parenting support, convening spaces and enrichment programs in the community and at our early education centers, K-12 schools, and neighborhood hubs.

SOURCE Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation