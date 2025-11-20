Verndale Acquires Fishtank to Create North America's Leading SitecoreAI Experience Practice

Verndale and Fishtank combine 14 Sitecore MVPs and award-winning expertise to help brands navigate the AI era with confidence.

BOSTON and CALGARY, AB, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verndale, a leading digital customer experience company, announced today the acquisition of Fishtank , a Sitecore Platinum Partner. The acquisition significantly expands Verndale's Sitecore expertise , deepens its AI and composable capabilities, and marks another milestone in its mission to build a new model for a new era, guiding ambitious brands through the next generation of connected experiences.

The acquisition comes at a time of significant industry change, as brands seek to navigate the AI era and technology platforms advance to meet unparalleled customer expectations. This move positions Verndale among North America's most advanced SitecoreAI experience practices, combining the talent and innovation of two award-winning partners. Together, the agencies bring a combined 14 Sitecore MVPs, a proven record of enterprise-scale implementations, and a shared commitment to turning emerging technology into measurable business growth.

"Verndale and Fishtank have earned their reputations by helping brands modernize with Sitecore," said Eric Stine, CEO of Sitecore. "Together they bring the scale, expertise, and innovation our customers need to realize the full value of SitecoreAI."

"Verndale and Fishtank share a belief in guiding clients' progress through technology," said Chris Pisapia, CEO of Verndale. "This acquisition brings together two of Sitecore's most awarded partners. Our combined depth of expertise allows us to deliver that value at even greater scale, guiding brands confidently into the AI-driven future and turning the power of SitecoreAI into business impact."

Verndale was recognized this year with the Sitecore Award for Innovation, while Fishtank earned the Sitecore Award for Strategic Excellence. Together, the teams will empower mid-market and enterprise organizations to personalize, automate, and scale digital engagement through advanced SitecoreAI and composable architectures.

"We've always been driven by innovation and delivering technical excellence to help our clients grow," said Dan Cruickshank, President of Fishtank. "Now, by joining Verndale, we can help brands move faster into the AI era, delivering smarter, more adaptive, and more personalized experiences."

With the addition of Fishtank and the expansion of its data and analytics offering , Verndale continues to evolve its agency model, helping brands modernize, orchestrate, and operate their digital ecosystems to achieve measurable growth.

About Verndale

Verndale is an independent digital customer experience company that guides ambitious brands through the next generation of connected experiences—combining strategy, design, technology, and data to drive measurable growth. A multi-award-winning Sitecore Platinum Partner, Verndale delivers end-to-end digital solutions for global enterprises across industries. Learn more at verndale.com .

About Fishtank

Fishtank is a Sitecore Platinum Partner recognized for its excellence in Sitecore development, composable architecture, and digital experience strategy. Based in Alberta, Canada, Fishtank helps leading enterprise brands design and deliver scalable, adaptive experiences. Learn more at getfishtank.com .

SOURCE Verndale Corporation