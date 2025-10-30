Verndale Expands Data & AI Leadership to Help Brands Turn Analytics into Growth Engines

New leadership hires deepen Verndale's data and analytics expertise to help clients drive growth and AI readiness.

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As enterprises race to prepare their data foundations for AI, Verndale is doubling down on its analytics leadership to help clients extract real business value from their data. The award-winning digital experience agency today announced two strategic additions to its Data & Analytics leadership team: Chris Boulanger as Managing Director and Peter Graham as Strategy Director. These hires underscore Verndale's continued commitment to helping clients leverage the power of customer and business data to drive growth, efficiency, and AI readiness.

Boulanger and Graham bring extensive experience guiding organizations through data transformation, analytics innovation, and digital maturity initiatives. Together, they'll accelerate Verndale's ability to help clients unlock meaningful insights and deliver intelligent customer experiences powered by data.

"Data is one of the most valuable assets businesses have, if they can put it to work," said Chris Boulanger, Managing Director of Data & Analytics at Verndale. "We're expanding Verndale's capabilities to transform complexity into clarity and build data systems that drive confidence in our clients' decision-making and day-to-day operational efficiencies."

Under their leadership, Verndale will continue to enhance its portfolio of data-driven services, including:

Data Strategy & Enablement – Practical, outcome-driven roadmaps that embed governance, compliance, and AI ethics.

– Practical, outcome-driven roadmaps that embed governance, compliance, and AI ethics. Data Platforms & Integration – Cloud-native implementations on platforms such as Snowflake and Databricks to deliver scalable, connected insights.

– Cloud-native implementations on platforms such as Snowflake and Databricks to deliver scalable, connected insights. Data Management – Master data management and compliance-first practices that create a trusted single source of truth.

– Master data management and compliance-first practices that create a trusted single source of truth. Business Intelligence – Intuitive dashboards and AI-powered storytelling that make analytics accessible across the organization.

– Intuitive dashboards and AI-powered storytelling that make analytics accessible across the organization. Advanced Analytics & AI – Machine learning and generative AI applications that move organizations from hindsight to foresight.

"Joining Verndale allows us to pair world-class data expertise with the agency's digital experience leadership," said Peter Graham, Strategy Director of Data & Analytics. "Together, we'll help clients not only deliver exceptional customer experiences but power them with clean, predictive, and integrated data systems built for the AI era."

About Verndale

Verndale is a digital experience agency with headquarters in Boston and offices in Montreal, Los Angeles, Quito, and hubs across the Americas. For over 25 years, the agency has helped brands unlock growth opportunities and deliver measurable outcomes across industries, including retail, manufacturing and distribution, hospitality, financial services, higher education, and more. Its services span strategy, user research, experience design, technology platform development, personalization, SEO, analytics, and digital marketing. Verndale was recently honored with two 2024 VOCalis Awards from Digital Clarity Group for exceptional customer satisfaction.

