Verndale Announces Strategic Partnership with BigCommerce

Verndale's New Strategic Partnership with BigCommerce Enables Ecommerce Clients to Capitalize on a Robust Technical Alliance

BOSTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verndale, a premier digital experience agency, announces a strategic partnership with BigCommerce , a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform trusted by tens of thousands of merchants and brands worldwide.

This collaboration allows BigCommerce's growing number of customers to leverage Verndale's extensive expertise in designing, building, and optimizing digital commerce websites. With a rich history of driving billions in online revenue for B2C and B2B clients, Verndale is uniquely positioned to enhance the digital commerce strategies of businesses utilizing BigCommerce.

"BigCommerce enables businesses to adapt, scale, and grow quickly, as well as to futureproof their solutions," notes Thomas John, Verndale's Commerce Practice Lead. "With the concept of Open SaaS, BigCommerce has truly been able to capture the best of both worlds through a modular approach to ecommerce that adheres to the principles of MACH around connected design and architecture."

The agency's commerce practice serves mid-market and enterprise clients and is known for its ability to handle complex implementations and integrations with:

Content management systems (CMS)

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms

Customer relationship management (CRM) platforms

Product information management (PIM) databases

Areas of expertise include product search, product recommendations, personalization, and analytics, helping clients realize a positive return on investment (ROI) from their marketing tech stack.

"As the needs for commerce solutions evolve, brands will need a modular and composable approach to ensure future scale. Through our BigCommerce partnership, we'll be able to push the envelope of excellence in providing our clients with cutting-edge solutions on a robust and modern platform," shares Jim King, Verndale's VP of Partnerships.

With over 25 years of supporting the growth objectives of marketing and IT leaders for retailers, brand manufacturers, and distributors, Verndale is committed to delivering transformative commerce solutions that drive better business outcomes and connect the customer experience to the bottom line. Clients include Cracker Barrel, Boston Beer Company, Budget Blinds , IEWC , Horizon Solutions, Reyes Beverage, Panera Bread , BlackHawk Industrial , and more.

About Verndale

Verndale is a digital agency that designs, develops, and delivers high-performing websites and ecommerce experiences. The agency guides clients in creating more human experiences in a digital world. They're committed to pushing boundaries, achieving growth objectives, and optimizing digital experiences for clients and their customers. Verndale offers digital strategy, experience design, digital marketing, customer relationship management (CRM), and sales quoting solutions.

Learn more at verndale.com .

