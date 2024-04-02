Verndale Reaches Crest Partner Status with Salesforce, Bolstering Digital Solutions for Clients

Verndale's Salesforce Expertise Guides Clients through Custom Solutions, Now Elevated with its Crest-Level Partnership

BOSTON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verndale, a leading digital experience agency based in Boston, MA, announced its new Crest-level partner status with Salesforce, signifying the agency's growth, technical expertise, certifications, and sales and alliance success on the platform trusted by over 150,000 customers.

Verndale, a Salesforce partner since 2021, continues to uphold excellence in a program recognized by CRN as a Five Star Award Winning Partner Program.

Verndale's Salesforce credentials reach Crest, a new tier in three years, heightening the value of services. Post this

"Making Crest level in under three years is a testament to our dedication to customer success on the platform, helping our clients launch and go to market sooner than their competition," notes Verndale's Salesforce Practice Director, Eric Borthwick. "Our clients benefit from our team's continuous improvements in its Salesforce skills and our team staying up to date on the latest Salesforce capabilities. We do the heavy lifting to ensure our clients' businesses are hitting their goals and that they're getting the most from their Salesforce solution."

To become a Salesforce consulting partner in the Crest tier, Verndale excelled in goals set by Salesforce in four categories: customer success, innovation, growth, and impact. This promotion from Ridge level to Crest level partner reflects Verndale's commitment to its clients, indicating that the agency has met the requirements and demonstrated continuous experience in Salesforce strategies, implementations, and configurations.

Verndale's Salesforce team helps B2B and B2C organizations ensure their solution improves business decisions and increases their return on investment (ROI). Verndale's Salesforce expertise includes:

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Revenue Cloud & Sales Cloud

Data Cloud

Commerce Cloud

Marketing Cloud, Marketing Automation, & Data

Service Cloud & Customer Service

Integrations & Custom Applications

Education Cloud

Verndale's advisory and implementation services have been instrumental in streamlining business processes across the Salesforce platform and various clouds, fostering loyalty, enhancing satisfaction, and reducing churn among corporate partners, fans, and ticket holders at prominent sports venues and across communication and media groups. Collaborating with renowned organizations such as the Washington Nationals , Hollywood Park Management, MLB, and the Boston Red Sox, Verndale has facilitated over 2,000 successful Salesforce deployments. With a track record of launching 250+ CPQ projects and completing over 100 system integrations, Verndale empowers its clients to increase deal closures and achieve error-free pricing.

Verndale's Crest-level achievement closely follows investments in the agency's strategy and creative services and the acquisition of Yaksa , a digital commerce experience agency based in Montréal, QC.

Customers can learn more at Verndale.com or find Verndale in the Salesforce AppExchange partner ecosystem.

About Verndale

Verndale is a digital experience agency that designs, develops, and delivers high-performing websites and ecommerce experiences. The agency guides clients in creating more human experiences in a digital world. They're committed to pushing boundaries, achieving growth objectives, and optimizing digital experiences for clients and their customers. Verndale offers digital strategy, experience design, digital marketing, customer relationship management (CRM), and sales quoting solutions.

Verndale's Salesforce practice helps businesses get the most from their solution. By modernizing legacy processes and providing comprehensive 360-degree views of customers, Verndale has consistently delivered superior business outcomes for organizations like Dandelion Energy , Fenway Sports Group (FSG), Excelitas Technologies, StubHub, and WorldStrides.

