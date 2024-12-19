Verndale Wins Optimizely Customer Choice Partner of the Year Award

The digital experience agency leads the way with recognition for innovative implementation and outstanding service as an Optimizely solution partner.

BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verndale, a leading digital experience agency specializing in strategy, design, development, and marketing, has been honored with the Customer Choice Partner of the Year award by Optimizely, a premier digital experience platform (DXP) provider.

The award was announced at Optimizely's annual Opticon conference in San Antonio. It celebrates solution partners who go above and beyond to accelerate digital transformation for customers with the highest quality of implementation and customer service. Selected from a network of partners worldwide, Verndale stood out for its commitment to digital excellence and its impact on client outcomes.

Verndale was also named Optimizely's Solution Partner of the Year in 2023 and 2021, further cementing its leadership in delivering transformative digital solutions.

As a Premier Platinum Optimizely Partner, Verndale boasts an array of credentials, including:

Specializations: Content Management System (CMS), Configured Commerce, and Commerce Connect

Content Management System (CMS), Configured Commerce, and Commerce Connect Awards & Certifications: 9 agency MVP awards, 60 certifications, and 30 global accreditations earned in 2024

"This recognition reflects our team's relentless focus on delivering high-quality solutions tailored to our clients' unique needs," said Jim King, Verndale's Vice President of Partnerships & Alliances. "We're proud to partner with Optimizely and help businesses achieve meaningful digital transformation that drives real results for our Optimizely customers."

Verndale's recognition as Customer Choice Partner of the Year underscores the agency's role as a champion of innovation, helping businesses optimize their digital strategies and achieve sustainable growth.

About Verndale

Verndale is an award-winning digital experience agency with a successful record designing, building, and delivering digital experiences for web, mobile, and ecommerce. Through the Optimizely platform, we're helping clients like Mayrand, Johnson Financial Group, Manhattan Associates, IEWC, Source Atlantic, Quinnipiac University, and many more push boundaries, achieve growth objectives, and optimize experiences. For more information, please contact Verndale at [email protected].

Learn more at Verndale.com.

