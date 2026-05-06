Verneek Announces Advisory Board Expansion and Profitability Milestone as AI-Native Company Enters Next Phase of Growth

Moët Hennessy Former CEO and LVMH Executive Committee Member Philippe Schaus to play a lead role alongside Nils Smedegaard Andersen, Chairman of the Board of ASML and former Chairman of Unilever and former CEO of Maersk, Dave Kimbell, former CEO of Ulta Beauty and Board Director at Best Buy, and a distinguished group of luxury, retail, consumer brand, and technology leaders

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verneek, the deeptech enterprise AI company, today announced a significant expansion of its Advisory Board and a recent profitability milestone. As it celebrates its fifth anniversary, this marks Verneek's continued evolution from an emerging AI company into a scaling business serving leading global enterprises.

From left: Dave Kimbell, Philippe Schaus and Nils Smedegaard Andersen.

The expanded Advisory Board — who are also investors — brings together a distinguished group of leaders across luxury, retail, and consumer enterprises. Philippe Schaus, former CEO of Moët Hennessy and member of the LVMH Executive Committee, will play a lead role alongside Nils Smedegaard Andersen, Chairman of the Board of ASML and former CEO of Maersk and former Chairman of Unilever, and Dave Kimbell, former CEO of Ulta Beauty and Board Director at Best Buy. They join an accomplished advisory bench that includes: Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO of Saks Global; Kathy Waller, former CFO of Coca-Cola and Board Director at Delta Airlines; Karenann Terrell, former CTO of Walmart; Colleen McKeown, former CHRO of Prologis; and Andy Cunningham, CEO of Cunningham Collective and a published author.

"Tripling revenue year over year through serving iconic consumer brands, reaching profitability, and continuing to attract this caliber of strategic investors and advisors makes this a defining moment for Verneek's growth," said Dr. Nasrin Mostafazadeh, co-founder and CEO of Verneek. "We founded the company with the belief that AI should not simply sit on top of siloed enterprise workflows — it should instead unify them to help drive decision making across business functions. This milestone reflects the efficacy of our AI-Native Operating Platform for enterprises, the trust of our customers and partners, and the tremendous opportunity ahead as consumer enterprises rethink how they drive their bottom line in the age of AI."

Verneek's platform, powered by Verneek's proprietary technology, is designed specifically for consumer enterprises such as retail and consumer brands, helping enterprises transform fragmented data and disconnected systems into vertically integrated, intelligent operations across functions including planning, merchandising, supply chain, customer care, marketing, e-commerce, store operations, among others.

"Verneek is addressing one of the most important opportunities across retail, luxury, and consumer brands today," said Philippe Schaus. "The company has built a platform that enables organizations to operate more cohesively across functions — improving decision-making and execution while enhancing the customer experience. I'm excited to support the founders in this next phase of growth."

"What stands out about Verneek is its practical application of AI in an industry that has long been underserved by technology, helping drive measurable financial performance while enhancing the customer experience," said Dave Kimbell.

"I'm excited to support the founders' vision of bringing augmented intelligence into reality — empowering employees and consumers while translating AI opportunities into lasting value for companies," said Nils Smedegaard Andersen.

With a world class advisory board, strong business demand, and profitability achieved, Verneek is entering its next chapter with the strategic guidance and operational foundation to deepen its impact across global consumer sectors.

About Verneek

Founded in 2021, Verneek is an enterprise AI company that delivers the consumer industry's first AI-Native operating platform. Built on more than two decades of scientific progress in AI, the platform autonomously transforms enterprise data into vertically integrated business workflows breaking down silos and enabling unified operations. Through fostering close partnerships, Verneek helps consumer enterprises deploy AI-Native solutions across business functions — from supply chain, merchandise planning, marketing, store operations, and customer care to e-commerce use cases like search and discovery. Trusted by leading global enterprises, Verneek is committed to transforming the consumer industry by building the most helpful AI for augmenting intelligence and enhancing experiences for employees and consumers. Verneek is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit https://www.verneek.com.

Press inquiries: Jen McClellan [email protected]

SOURCE Verneek