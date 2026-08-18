Vernier Science Education Adds Middle School Science Lessons to Vernier Connections® powered by Penda

More than a dozen new lessons for Grades 6-8 engage students in hands-on learning while supporting NGSS performance expectations across science disciplines

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Science Education recently launched new middle school lessons for Vernier Connections® powered by Penda, expanding its online instructional platform with NGSS-aligned science content for grades 6-8. The collection of phenomenon-based, hands-on lessons helps students explore real-world questions and engineering challenges as they engage in inquiry-based learning.

"Whether investigating why asphalt gets hotter than grass on a sunny day or why a bowling ball slows after knocking over pins, students learn science best by doing it — collecting data, testing ideas, and drawing their own conclusions, not just reading about it in a textbook," said Jill Hedrick, CEO of Vernier Science Education. "The new middle school lessons in Vernier Connections powered by Penda give teachers practical, ready-to-use investigations built around everyday phenomena that encourage students to ask questions, think critically, and connect classroom learning to the world around them."

The new lessons span key middle school science topics, including thermal energy, light, chemical reactions, forces and motion, the Earth's seasons, electromagnetism, sound waves, and energy transfer. Each lesson begins with an everyday phenomenon that encourages students to ask questions, analyze evidence, and develop scientific explanations while building proficiency with NGSS Performance Expectations, Disciplinary Core Ideas, and Science and Engineering Practices.

During each lesson, students collect real experimental data using Vernier Go Direct® wireless sensors. Sensor data streams directly into the Vernier Connections platform so students can move easily between physical experiments and digital analysis where they use data to ask questions, build models, and construct evidence-based explanations. The platform also makes it easy for teachers to manage lab partner groupings without any extra coordination needed.

Additional lessons will be added to Vernier Connections this winter to further support middle school teachers and students.

To learn more about Vernier Connections and the new middle school lessons, visit https://connections.vernier.com/hands-on-learning/.

About Vernier Science Education

For more than 45 years, Vernier Science Education has been committed to using our experience, knowledge, and passion to create the best and most reliable solutions for STEM education. Our comprehensive solutions include hardware, software, content, assessment, professional development, and technical support. At the heart of Vernier is our deep commitment to being an authentic and trusted partner to STEM educators. We are dedicated to partnering with educators and communities to build a STEM-literate society where students grow up to become knowledgeable citizens who can solve problems, fully contribute to their communities, and drive innovation. For more information, visit www.vernier.com.

SOURCE Vernier Science Education