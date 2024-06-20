Vernier Science Education Launches New Go Direct® Salinity Sensor to Help Students Better Explore the Natural World

Easy-to-use wireless sensor helps middle school, high school, and college-level students understand water quality concepts through data collection

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Science Education recently launched the Go Direct® Salinity Sensor to support the study of water quality and the natural world through hands-on learning. This new wireless sensor, which connects directly to student devices using the award-winning Vernier Graphical Analysis® app, makes it possible for middle school, high school, and college-level students to precisely measure the total dissolved salt content of ocean or brackish water during agricultural science, biology, chemistry, Earth science, and environmental science investigations.

"Whether working in water resource management as a civil or environmental engineer, studying the composition of water as a geoscientist, or investigating the physical and chemical properties of the ocean as an oceanographer, taking accurate salinity measurements is an important facet of many STEM-related careers," said Jill Hedrick, CEO of Vernier Science Education. "With the Go Direct Salinity Sensor, students can make real-world connections during environmental science and water quality experiments."

Using the rugged Go Direct Salinity Sensor, students can study how salinity affects buoyancy, monitor salinity values in estuaries where ocean and fresh water mix, and investigate how salinity levels impact aquatic ecosystems. The sensor also collects temperature data simultaneously, so students don't need a second sensor for comprehensive measurements.

The Go Direct Salinity Sensor automatically compensates for temperature, allowing students to take measurements outdoors without temperature changes affecting data.

Like all Go Direct sensors, the Go Direct Salinity Sensor connects directly to students' mobile devices, Chromebooks™, or computers using the Vernier Graphical Analysis Pro app. It can be used wired via USB or wirelessly via Bluetooth® wireless technology, allowing educators to choose the solution that fits best for their classroom or laboratory.

This sensor includes a rechargeable battery, providing always-ready operation when the sensor is being used wirelessly. It is also backed by the Vernier product support and warranty.

To learn more about the Go Direct Salinity Sensor, visit https://www.vernier.com/product/go-direct-salinity-sensor/ .

About Vernier Science Education

For more than 40 years, Vernier Science Education has been committed to using our experience, knowledge, and passion to create the best and most reliable solutions for STEM education. Our comprehensive solutions include hardware, software, content, assessment, professional development, and technical support. At the heart of Vernier is our deep commitment to being an authentic and trusted partner to STEM educators. We are dedicated to partnering with educators and communities to build a STEM-literate society where students grow up to become knowledgeable citizens who can solve problems, fully contribute to their communities, and drive innovation. For more information, visit www.vernier.com .

SOURCE Vernier Science Education