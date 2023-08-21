Vernier Science Education Launches Two New Sensors for High School and College-Level Environmental Science

The Go Direct® Pyranometer and Go Direct® PAR (Photosynthetcally Active Radiation) Sensor enable students to easily and accurately collect and analyze scientific data

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding to its robust data-collection offerings, Vernier Science Education has launched two new sensors for high school and college-level environmental science. Both of the wireless sensors—the Go Direct® Pyranometer and Go Direct® PAR (Photosynthetically Active Radiation) Sensor—connect directly to student devices using the award-winning Vernier Graphical Analysis® Pro app allowing students to easily collect and analyze scientific data as they think critically and make real-world connections.

"These sensors give educators new ways to study solar energy and photosynthesis with their students," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Science Education. "Whether investigating how energy varies with clouds or the process of photosynthesis in aquatic and terrestrial environments, educators can engage their students in meaningful, hands-on learning with real world applications."

The durable, weatherproof Go Direct Pyranometer allows students to measure the power of electromagnetic radiation. The sensor is sensitive to near infrared, visible, and UV radiation, where 90 percent of solar energy is concentrated. It notably reads in watts per square meter, which makes it ideal for experiments with solar cells and those that calculate their efficiency.

The Go Direct PAR Sensor enables students to accurately measure photosynthetic light levels in both air and water. It specifically reports the Photosynthetic Photon Flux Density (PPFD) from sunlight and electric light sources and features a waterproof sensor head, making it ideal for a number of agricultural science, biology, and environmental science applications, including experiments investigating photosynthesis and primary productivity.

Like all Go Direct sensors, Go Direct Pyranometer and Go Direct PAR connect directly to students' mobile devices, Chromebook™, or computer using the Vernier Graphical Analysis Pro app. They can be used wired via USB or wirelessly via Bluetooth® wireless technology, allowing educators to choose the solution that fits best for their classroom or laboratory.

With Graphical Analysis Pro, students can easily mark important events—such as sunrise and sunsets—with just one click to provide deeper context to data analysis. Whether learning happens remotely or in person, students can perform live experiments and share data in real time as they analyze and graph data and experience three-dimensional learning.

Both sensors include a rechargeable battery providing always-ready operation when the sensor is being used wirelessly, and they are backed by Vernier product support and warranty.

The Go Direct Pyranometer and Go Direct PAR join Vernier Science Education's robust family of environmental science offerings, including the Go Direct Optical Dissolved Oxygen Probe, Go Direct Temperature Probe, Go Direct Energy Sensor, and the KidWind line of renewable energy products.

To learn more about Vernier Science Education's complete environmental science offerings, visit https://www.vernier.com/environmental-science/ .

About Vernier Science Education

For more than 40 years, Vernier Science Education has been committed to using our experience, knowledge, and passion to create the best and most reliable solutions for STEM education. Our comprehensive solutions include hardware, software, content, assessment, professional development, and technical support. At the heart of Vernier is our deep commitment to being an authentic and trusted partner to STEM educators. We are dedicated to partnering with educators and communities to build a STEM-literate society where students grow up to become knowledgeable citizens who can solve problems, fully contribute to their communities, and drive innovation. For more information, visit www.vernier.com .

