Vernon Stafford and Tanya Hart recognized in Savoy Magazine's 2024 Most Influential Executives in Corporate America

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced that two executives, Vernon Stafford and Tanya Hart, were recognized by Savoy Magazine as 2024 Most Influential Executives in Corporate America. These diverse executives were selected as role models that are making a positive impact and effectively developing our future leaders. This distinctive honor was very competitive within their organizations and within the corporate world.

Vernon Stafford, Jr. is senior executive vice president and chief audit executive for First Horizon Corporation and is responsible for managing and directing corporate internal audit and credit risk assurance. Stafford's duties include independently assisting the board of directors, the audit and executive/risk committees of the Board and bank management in fulfilling their oversight responsibility by evaluating the design and efficiency of the company's internal controls.

Tanya Hart is executive vice president and chief human resources officer for First Horizon Corporation, responsible for development and execution of corporate human resources strategy. That strategy critically supports the overall business plan and strategic direction of the organization, especially in the areas of succession planning, talent acquisition and retention, talent development and management, change management, organizational and performance management, training and compliance, incentives structure and management, and compensation generally.

"Tanya and Vernon are well deserving of this distinguished honor for the role they play in creating a diverse and inclusive organization and setting standards of excellence for our associates," said Chairman, President and CEO Bryan Jordan. "Congratulations to both of these highly regarded leaders. "

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $81.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

