Vero Fiber and MontanaSky Unite to Create Northwest Montana's Premier Fiber Broadband Provider

Merger brings together two proven fiber providers to accelerate investment, strengthen local operations, and expand next-generation connectivity throughout the Flathead Valley and south Lincoln County.

DENVER and KALISPELL, Mont., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vero Broadband, LLC, doing business as Vero Fiber ("Vero"), and Montana Sky Networks Incorporated, doing business as MontanaSky ("MontanaSky"), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to unite their organizations, bringing together two companies with a shared commitment to delivering exceptional broadband and investing in the communities they serve.

The merger marks an exciting new chapter for broadband in Northwest Montana. By bringing together MontanaSky's trusted local presence, deep community relationships, and decades of broadband experience with Vero's proven fiber expertise, financial strength, and additional resources, the companies will be uniquely positioned to accelerate fiber investment, enhanced customer experience, and build the region's premier locally operated fiber provider.

The transaction has been executed by both parties and remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. The companies expect to close immediately following receipt of those approvals.

Founded in 1993 by Frederick Weber, MontanaSky has spent more than three decades continually investing in better ways to connect the communities it serves. Through every generation of technology, the company has remained focused on exceptional service, innovation, and strong community relationships—values that will remain at the heart of the business following the transaction.

Sunita Krishna, CEO of Vero Fiber, said:

"This merger is another significant milestone in Vero's long-term commitment to Northwest Montana. Building on the foundation we established with Montana Digital in early 2025, we're creating an organization with the scale, local expertise, and financial strength to become Northwest Montana's leading locally operated fiber broadband provider. We look forward to welcoming the MontanaSky team and continuing to invest together in the future of the Flathead Valley."

For MontanaSky customers, it will be business as usual. The MontanaSky name will remain, customers will continue working with the same trusted local team, and existing support channels will remain unchanged. At the same time, customers will benefit from expanded resources, continued investment in the network, and the long-term stability that comes from becoming part of a growing regional fiber platform. Employees will also benefit from new opportunities for professional growth while continuing to serve the communities they call home.

Ryan Bowman, CEO of MontanaSky, said:

"For years, MontanaSky and Montana Digital, now part of Vero, have each invested in building fiber networks throughout the Flathead Valley. Bringing those networks together is a natural next step and makes both organizations stronger. Vero shares our values and commitment to the communities we serve, and together we can focus our resources on bringing high-speed fiber to more homes and businesses, faster. The combination also creates greater opportunities for our employees and gives us the scale, resources, and strength to compete more effectively with incumbent providers. Ultimately, that means more choice, better service, and more competitive pricing for customers across Northwest Montana."

Looking ahead, the combined organization will continue expanding fiber optic access throughout the area supporting economic development, and building the infrastructure that will support homes, businesses, schools, healthcare providers, and community institutions in Northwest Montana for generations to come.

About MontanaSky

MontanaSky (Montana Sky Networks, Inc.) is a locally operated broadband provider with offices in Kalispell, MT and Libby, MT. For more than 30 years, MontanaSky has served communities across the Flathead Valley and Northwest Montana, with a focus on bringing reliable, high-speed connectivity to underserved communities.

About Vero Fiber

(Vero Broadband, LLC), a subsidiary of VFN Holdings, Inc., is a national fiber infrastructure provider specializing in fiber‑to‑the‑premises broadband networks. Through strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and investment in rural and underserved areas, Vero Fiber is expanding access to reliable, high‑speed fiber internet connectivity across the U.S.

SOURCE Vero Fiber Networks