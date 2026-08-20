Vero Fiber Begins Construction on Eureka Phase 2 Project

EUREKA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vero Fiber is expanding to new homes, businesses, and schools that fall within its Phase 2 City of Eureka Fiber-to-the-Home Project. Residents can now sign up for priority installation throughout Cutten, Myrtletown, Pine Hill, Lundbar Hills, and Rosewood. Since its introduction to the Eureka area in October of 2024, Vero has enabled over 11,000 homes and businesses with access to a reliable, fast internet connection.

The much-anticipated Eureka Phase 2 Project will take roughly a year to complete and will be under construction in area zones. The project will add an additional 10,000 homes and businesses to the fiber optic network.

Public Works Director Kelly Allen stated, "This next phase of Vero Fiber's buildout brings fast, reliable internet service to more areas of Eureka, strengthening our community's ability to support economic growth, remote work, and modern services in today's digital economy. Expanding this infrastructure ensures greater Eureka is well positioned to meet both current needs and long-term opportunities."

Once signed up, residents and businesses can refer friends and family members to Vero Fiber service, and both parties will earn a free month of fiber internet. In addition to the referral program, new signups awaiting service and current customers also qualify for Vero's Golden Ticket Program, which raffles off a free year of internet every single month.

Vero's commitment to remaining hyperlocal in the community has been demonstrated through its local in-house construction company, Glass Roots Construction, hiring Humboldt residents to fill 20 new jobs across departments, and frequent participation in local events and community support. In 2025, Vero donated $13,000 to local nonprofits and a fire station, to pour directly back into the community.

Visit VeroFiber.com/Location/Eureka to learn more or email the team at [email protected]. Construction updates will be available to customers by monthly newsletters to keep them in the loop when installation becomes available.

About Vero Fiber

Vero Fiber is a fast-growing fiber internet provider committed to delivering reliable, affordable, and future-proof connectivity to communities across the United States. With a focus on local partnerships and customer-first service, Vero Fiber is building networks designed to power today's digital lifestyles and tomorrow's innovation.

SOURCE Vero Fiber Networks