Vero Fiber's Fiber-To-The-Home Services Go Live

UKIAH, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Ukiah and Vero Fiber are pleased to announce that over 1,600 homes and businesses are live and ready for fiber internet service activation. This milestone was enabled through the Ukiah Gigabit Fiber Project, supported by a $5.7 million grant through the California Public Utilities Commission's Federal Funding Account Last Mile-Grant. This multi-year initiative drives to deliver affordable, ultra-high-speed fiber-optic internet to 3,000 homes, businesses, schools, and community facilities throughout the City of Ukiah.

Phase 1 of the project's fiber infrastructure will be owned by the City of Ukiah and operated by Vero Fiber under a long-term public-private partnership designed to expand broadband access equitably and sustainably. Newly activated areas include S State Street between E Gobbi Street and Talmage Road.

Residents and businesses in the newly activated areas now have access to symmetrical internet speeds of up to 5.0 gigabits per second, providing the reliability and local customer service needed to support remote work, streaming, access to essential services, all while strengthening Ukiah's local economy.

Vero representative Evan Biagi praised the partnership that made this project possible. "From the beginning, we knew this project would succeed only through a true partnership between the City of Ukiah and Vero. The speed at which we've reached this milestone is a direct reflection of the collaboration, trust, and hard work that both teams have brought to the project. We couldn't be more excited to begin delivering fiber service to the community and to help build the digital foundation that will support Ukiah's growth, innovation, and quality of life for decades to come."

Since Vero's start in Humboldt and Mendocino Counties in 2024, the company has hired twenty-eight local staff to support network design, construction, sales, marketing, field operations, and customer support. An integral element of Vero's impact in the community is to connect with local schools, businesses, and nonprofits through events and outreach. Vero has donated over $20,000 throughout its communities in California including Ukiah, Arcata, and Eureka.

Mayor Susan Sher noted, "This project is an investment in digital equity, economic opportunity, and in Ukiah's future. It ensures that as technology evolves, our community will not be left behind. On behalf of the City Council, I want to thank the CPUC, Vero Fiber Networks, our City staff, and all the community partners who have made this project possible."

The project is being completed in phases, with additional neighborhoods throughout Ukiah city limits scheduled to activate as construction progresses through December 2026. Engineering has started for Ukiah Phase 2, with more information to come later in the year. Homes, businesses, essential service locations, healthcare facilities, and schools will be able to utilize Vero's reliable speeds, with no hidden fees or price hikes. Additionally, Vero offers discounts to first responders, healthcare workers, military professionals, educators, police, and firefighters through Vero's Heroes program.

Residents and businesses can check service availability, sign up for updates, and view pricing online. For more information about Vero Fiber and its services in Ukiah, please visit www.verofiber.com/location/ukiah or contact (970) 230-8376.

About Vero Fiber

Vero Fiber is a fast-growing fiber internet provider committed to delivering reliable, affordable, and future-proof connectivity to communities across the United States. With a focus on local partnerships and customer-first service, Vero Fiber is building networks designed to power today's digital lifestyles and tomorrow's innovation.

SOURCE Vero Fiber Networks