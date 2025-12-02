Vero Fiber Completes Acquisition of BendTel, Inc.

BOULDER, Colo. and BEND, Ore., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vero Broadband, LLC, operating as Vero Fiber ("Vero"), today announced that it has officially completed the acquisition of BendTel, Inc. ("BendTel"), following final regulatory approval from the Federal Communications Commission. The closing brings the long-standing Central Oregon telecommunications provider fully into the Vero organization.

The addition of BendTel's staff, infrastructure, and customer base further accelerates Vero's investment as a fiber internet provider in Central Oregon. Vero began deploying Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) services in several Bend neighborhoods, including the Portland Avenue and River West areas earlier this year. With the BendTel transaction now complete, Vero is positioned to accelerate its residential fiber expansion into additional communities such as Old Bend and the Orchard District, bringing gigabit-class fiber connectivity to thousands of additional households.

"Finalizing this acquisition is a meaningful step in our growth across Central Oregon," said Sunita Krishna, CEO of Vero Broadband. "BendTel has been a trusted partner for enterprise and commercial clients for more than two decades and we are excited to integrate their experienced team and well-built network as we continue delivering fast, reliable fiber service with a local touch."

Founded and headquartered in Bend, BendTel has built a reputation for dependable enterprise connectivity and customer service. Its fiber network, voice solutions, and long-standing relationships with Bend's business community complement Vero's broader strategy of expanding both residential and commercial fiber access.

"As we looked toward the future, joining Vero was the right move for our customers and our employees," said Tom Barrett, CEO of BendTel. "Vero brings additional scale, resources, and a commitment to the region that will allow the combined organization to move faster and serve even more of Central Oregon."

Vero will continue to invest in new fiber construction while integrating BendTel's operations, customers, and local expertise into the Vero Fiber platform

The acquisition closed on December 1st, 2025.

About Vero Broadband, LLC

Vero Fiber, the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) division of VFN Holdings, Inc., is committed to expanding high-speed broadband access in underserved communities through its fiber-based retail offerings for both residential and business customers. In addition to its broadband services, Vero's portfolio includes a wholesale division specializing in the design, construction, and management of dark fiber infrastructure for hyperscale cloud providers, K–12 schools (E-Rate), government entities, enterprises, and wireless and wireline carriers.

Vero also provides a comprehensive suite of internet services to multi-dwelling units (MDUs) and fiber construction services to both in-house brands and third-party customers. Operating nationwide, Vero's diverse portfolio encompasses Vero Fiber, Vero Networks, Clearnetworx, Deeply Digital, Glass Roots Construction, FastTrack Communications, and Nexgen Connected Communities. For more information, visit www.verofiber.com.

SOURCE Vero Fiber Networks