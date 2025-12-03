Vero Fiber Networks Expands AI-ready Fiber Network by 790 Miles in 2025

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vero Fiber Networks, a leading provider of fiber optic infrastructure solutions, announces the successful completion of a substantial AI - tailored network buildout in 2025, underscoring the company's strong execution capabilities and commitment to advancing digital connectivity and resiliency across the U.S.

In 2025 alone, Vero delivered projects associated with 790 miles of high-capacity, underground, multi-conduit routes across five key states: Nevada, Iowa, California, Texas and Tennessee. This extensive buildout is a testament to Vero's proven track record of successful project delivery and execution in critical, high-growth markets.

"While building AI-grade networks is a new focus for many in the industry, this has been a core focus for Vero for many years," said Pamela Moore, CEO of Vero Fiber Networks. "We have developed a competency in building greenfield networks for our customers, often in challenging geographies, and have oriented our team, systems and tools around this exciting space."

Vero Fiber Networks' newly completed infrastructure is engineered with AI in mind, offering a resilient and future-proof foundation for advanced technologies. The completed routes provide robust capacity, both conduit and fiber, for hyperscale, cloud, carrier and enterprise customers looking to expand their reach and enhance their network access.

Looking ahead, Vero Fiber Networks anticipates the delivery of another ~ 500 miles of high-capacity network infrastructure in 2026. Vero is currently active nationwide, offering diverse, high-count fiber solutions across 23 states and 259 markets.

About Vero Networks

Vero Fiber Networks is a leading provider of fiber optic infrastructure solutions, with a proven track record of delivering fast and reliable connectivity to K-12 schools and libraries, higher education, state and local government, wireless carriers and hyperscale content providers. Vero is headquartered in Boulder CO, with offices in several other locations across the country. Vero provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, Vero Fiber Networks, Vero Fiber, Glass Roots Construction, Clearnetworx, Deeply Digital, NextGen and FastTrack Communications. For more information, please visit https://www.veronetworks.com or reach out directly to: [email protected]

SOURCE Vero Fiber Networks