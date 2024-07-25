Veronica Beard and Breakthrough T1D Announce Veronica Beard Gives Back Partnership

The American ready-to-wear brand will commit to raising $250,000 for the global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, and American ready-to-wear brand Veronica Beard, known for cool, classic, wardrobe essentials for women who make it happen, announced their partnership as part of the Veronica Beard Gives Back program.

Launched in 2015, Veronica Beard Gives Back or #VBGivesBack, supports women and organizations that are making a difference in the world. To elevate awareness and support for T1D research and advocacy, Veronica Beard has committed to raising $250,000 for Breakthrough T1D. From now through the end of September 2024, $5 from every Veronica Beard online order will support Breakthrough T1D. Veronica Beard shoppers can also support Breakthrough T1D via in-store give-back events and consumer donations.

"Breakthrough T1D applauds Veronica Beard's commitment to empowering women and philanthropy through #VBGivesBack," said Kathleen Seitz, chief global development officer for Breakthrough T1D. "We are grateful for this partnership and Veronica Beard's ongoing support for the type 1 diabetes community."

"We have witnessed firsthand, through friends and their children, the effects of diabetes, and we are thrilled to be partnering with this amazing organization driving toward a cure and making everyday life better for the people who face type 1 diabetes," said Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard, co-founders of Veronica Beard.

Breakthrough T1D's #VBGivesBack campaign will feature stories of dynamic women who live with or who are impacted by T1D, including Olympic trampoline gymnast Charlotte Drury and music industry executive Vivian Scott Chew.

"My type 1 diabetes journey has taught me I'm tougher than I think I am," said Olympic trampoline gymnast Charlotte Drury. "When you are faced with this disease, it's important to find a community that understands and supports you. For me, that has been one of the most impactful things. Thank you to Breakthrough T1D and Veronica Beard for fostering support and recognition for the T1D community through this partnership."

About Veronica Beard

Veronica Beard was founded by sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard in 2010. What began as a collection of dickey jackets has expanded into a full lifestyle collection for the women who make it happen. Their motto: Look good, feel good, do good. Learn more about our #VBGivesBack initiative here.

About Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF)

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition.

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts nearly 9 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

Contact:

Breakthrough T1D

Chelsea-Lyn Rudder

646-946-0513

[email protected]

Veronica Beard

Noel Garcia

915-491-6635

[email protected]

SOURCE JDRF International