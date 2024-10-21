VERONICA BEARD AND THE NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE LAUNCH LIMITED-EDITION DICKEY JACKET COLLECTION

NFL x Veronica Beard Dickey Jacket Collection available for presale beginning today, Oct. 21

Collection to launch on Nov. 12

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veronica Beard and the National Football League are pleased to announce a limited-edition capsule of NFL-themed dickey jackets. The NFL x Veronica Beard Dickey Jacket Collection is available for pre-sale beginning today, Oct. 21, exclusively at VeronicaBeard.com and select Veronica Beard boutiques, NeimanMarcus.com and select Neiman Marcus locations, as well as NFLShop.com and limited NFL stadium shops across the country.

"Partnering with women-centric brand Veronica Beard has allowed the NFL to create a sophisticated and contemporary touchpoint for female fans at the intersection of sports and luxury fashion," said Renie Anderson, executive vice president of partnerships at the NFL. "Amid a surge in sports collaborations, we hope the NFL x Veronica Beard Dickey Jackets empower women to curate modern gameday looks to cheer on their favorite teams with both spirit and style."

Designed as a premium alternative to traditional fan apparel, the NFL x Veronica Beard Dickey Jacket is crafted in wrinkle-resistant scuba with subtle stretch, perfect for staying polished but comfortable in the stands. Each jacket is engineered with a removable French terry hoodie dickey, customized for all 32 NFL teams.

Women in sports and female sports fans are having an undeniable moment in the cultural zeitgeist, and the NFL x Veronica Beard partnership represents a continued wave of sports collaborations geared towards a multi-hyphenate, discerning female audience.

"We are so thrilled to partner with the NFL and elevate gameday style," said Veronica Swanson Beard, Co-founder of Veronica Beard. "We've reimagined our signature Veronica Beard Dickey Jacket so our most passionate and discerning football fan can look chic sporting their team's colors -- while cheering from the stands."

"As fashion and sports enthusiasts, we are so excited to offer our customers an elevated alternative to traditional fan apparel," said Veronica Miele Beard, Co-founder of Veronica Beard. "The NFL x Veronica Beard Dickey Jacket is a timeless statement piece that football fans are sure to enjoy for seasons to come."

With its flattering silhouette, mix-and-match ease and sporty flare, the NFL x Veronica Beard Dickey Jacket embodies the multi-faceted, active lifestyle of the ready-to-wear brand's customer and is sure to become a collector's item.

The NFL x Veronica Beard Dickey Jacket Collection is available for pre-sale beginning Oct. 21, with the collection going live on Nov. 12. Each jacket in the collection retails for $998. For more information, visit https://veronicabeard.com/collections/nfl-jackets and NFLShop.com.

ABOUT VERONICA BEARD:

Veronica Beard was founded by sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard. What began as a rack of dickey jackets in 2010 has now expanded into a lifestyle collection of cool classics that speak to today's multifaceted, multitasking woman. In 2015, they launched the philanthropic program #VBGIVESBACK, which partners with causes that support women, children and families. Their motto: Look good, feel good, do good.

