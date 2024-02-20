Verra Mobility Announces Appointment of Raj Ratnakar to Its Board of Directors

News provided by

Verra Mobility

20 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Mr. Ratnakar brings decades of experience leading corporate strategy and M&A for large industrial and technology companies.

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced Raj Ratnakar has been appointed as a new independent director on the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Ratnakar fills the vacancy after Sarah Farrell resigned from the Board on February 15, 2024.

Continue Reading
Raj Ratnakar joins Verra Mobility's Board of Directors
Raj Ratnakar joins Verra Mobility's Board of Directors

Mr. Ratnakar served as Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for DuPont from 2019 to 2023, where he was responsible for company-wide strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and business performance improvements. He is currently an independent advisor, partnering with leading private equity investing teams to pursue M&A targets and oversee portfolio company operating performance.

"I am excited to welcome Raj Ratnakar to Verra Mobility's Board," said David Roberts, president and CEO, Verra Mobility. "His expertise in leading strategy and M&A efforts for highly successful multinational corporations will play a key role in how we execute our own growth strategy as a portfolio company."

Prior to joining DuPont, Mr. Ratnakar served as Chief Strategy Officer for Fortive, a publicly traded industrial technology conglomerate that spun off from Danaher in 2016. He played a leadership role in designing and executing the spin-off and shaping the new company's diverse portfolio.

Mr. Ratnakar's professional experience also includes senior corporate strategy roles at Danaher and TE Connectivity. He held a consulting leadership role at McKinsey & Company where he focused on large telecommunications and technology clients, and he spent the first 10 years of his career as an entrepreneur, building and growing software companies in the telecom and e-commerce markets.

Mr. Ratnakar earned his MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and a Master's of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Maryland. 

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

Additional Information

We periodically provide information for investors on our corporate website, www.verramobility.com, and our investor relations website, ir.verramobility.com.

We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our website, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Media Relations: 

Investor Relations:

Eric Krantz

Mark Zindler

[email protected]

[email protected]


SOURCE Verra Mobility

Also from this source

Verra Mobility Releases Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

Verra Mobility Releases Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today that it published its inaugural ...
Thanksgiving weekend traffic data shows red-light running is most prevalent on Wednesdays

Thanksgiving weekend traffic data shows red-light running is most prevalent on Wednesdays

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, released data from its proprietary U.S. traffic ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.