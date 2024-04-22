Verra Mobility appoints Cate Prescott as Chief People Officer

MESA, Ariz., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Cate Prescott as the company's Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer.

Cate Prescott joins Verra Mobility as Chief People Officer

Ms. Prescott joins Verra Mobility from National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI), a leading provider of software-connected automated test and measurement solutions, where she served as Chief People Officer. Before being acquired by Emerson Corporation in 2023, National Instruments was a publicly traded company with approximately 7,000 employees globally and $2 billion in annual revenue.

In her role as Chief People Officer at Verra Mobility, Ms. Prescott will oversee the company's global human resources strategy and will be responsible for compensation and benefits, employee engagement, HR operations, talent acquisition and talent management. She will report to Verra Mobility President and CEO David Roberts and serve as a member of the company's executive leadership team.

"I'm excited to welcome Cate Prescott to Verra Mobility," said David Roberts, President and CEO, Verra Mobility. "Cate brings 30 years of HR leadership expertise for large, global companies that have undertaken tremendous growth and transformation efforts. She will be instrumental in shaping our organization and HR strategy as we continue our own growth journey. She shares our purpose for enriching lives by making transportation safer and easier globally."

In her 10 years at National Instruments, Ms. Prescott held a number of global HR leadership roles in both the U.S. and Europe. She oversaw a transition from a founder-led company, and she managed an organizational design transformation.

Her professional experience includes HR leadership roles at large, complex organizations including BAE Systems, Woolsworth Group and Unipart.

Ms. Prescott earned her Master of Arts in Strategic Human Resources from the University of Leicester (UK) and her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Southampton (UK).

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

Forward Looking Statements

We describe many of the trends and other factors that drive our business and future results in this press release. Such discussions contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events, or developments that management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other relevant factors. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to material risks and uncertainties that can affect our performance in both the near-and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this press release can or will be achieved. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this press release, our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time.

Additional Information

We periodically provide information for investors on our corporate website, www.verramobility.com, and our investor relations website, ir.verramobility.com.

We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our website, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

SOURCE Verra Mobility