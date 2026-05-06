Verra Mobility Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total revenue of $223.6 million

Net income of $26.7 million

Net cash provided from operations of $40.8 million

Reaffirming fiscal year 2026 guidance

MESA, Ariz., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"We are pleased with our first quarter performance, which reflects a solid start to 2026. We delivered top-line results in line with expectations, with upside in profitability, while continuing to build momentum across our key growth areas," said David Roberts, President and CEO, Verra Mobility. "We also saw strong bookings in Government Solutions, reinforcing the long-term value and visibility of that segment. As we look ahead, we are well-positioned for continued growth, supported by a robust pipeline and disciplined execution."

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue for the first quarter of 2026 was $223.6 million, an increase of 0.1% compared to $223.3 million for the first quarter of 2025. Service revenue growth was 1%, driven by 4% growth in our Government Solutions segment mostly offset by a 4% decrease from our Commercial Services segment. Government Solutions service revenue growth was driven primarily by $7.5 million in revenue from expansions in speed, red light and bus lane programs outside of the New York City Department of Transportation (" NYCDOT ") contract, partially offset by a $3.4 million decrease in revenue primarily driven by the pricing change, net of installation revenue from new camera installations under the new NYCDOT contract. The decline in Commercial Services revenue was due to lower revenue from our fleet management company (" FMC ") customers due to prior period customer churn. Parking Solutions service revenue increased by $1.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2025, as increased revenue from our software as a service (" SaaS ") product offerings and professional services revenue was offset by a decrease in subscription services revenue related to parking management solutions.

: Total revenue for the first quarter of 2026 was $223.6 million, an increase of 0.1% compared to $223.3 million for the first quarter of 2025. Service revenue growth was 1%, driven by 4% growth in our Government Solutions segment mostly offset by a 4% decrease from our Commercial Services segment. Government Solutions service revenue growth was driven primarily by $7.5 million in revenue from expansions in speed, red light and bus lane programs outside of the New York City Department of Transportation (" ") contract, partially offset by a $3.4 million decrease in revenue primarily driven by the pricing change, net of installation revenue from new camera installations under the new NYCDOT contract. The decline in Commercial Services revenue was due to lower revenue from our fleet management company (" ") customers due to prior period customer churn. Parking Solutions service revenue increased by $1.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2025, as increased revenue from our software as a service (" ") product offerings and professional services revenue was offset by a decrease in subscription services revenue related to parking management solutions. Net income and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") : Net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $26.7 million, or $0.17 per share, based on 153.7 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Net income for the comparable 2025 period was $32.3 million, or $0.20 per share, based on 162.1 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. The decrease in net income for the first quarter of 2026 was primarily attributable to an increase in operating expenses, decrease in product sales, partially offset by a legal settlement finalized in February 2026, in which the company received ordinary shares of a publicly traded company based in Australia.

: Net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $26.7 million, or $0.17 per share, based on 153.7 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Net income for the comparable 2025 period was $32.3 million, or $0.20 per share, based on 162.1 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. The decrease in net income for the first quarter of 2026 was primarily attributable to an increase in operating expenses, decrease in product sales, partially offset by a legal settlement finalized in February 2026, in which the company received ordinary shares of a publicly traded company based in Australia. Adjusted EPS* : Adjusted EPS for the first quarter of 2026 was $0.25 per share compared to $0.30 per share for the first quarter of 2025.

: Adjusted EPS for the first quarter of 2026 was $0.25 per share compared to $0.30 per share for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA* : Adjusted EBITDA was $86.0 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $95.4 million for the same period in 2025. Adjusted EBITDA Margin* was 38% and 43% of total revenue for the 2026 and 2025 periods, respectively.

: Adjusted EBITDA was $86.0 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $95.4 million for the same period in 2025. Adjusted EBITDA Margin* was 38% and 43% of total revenue for the 2026 and 2025 periods, respectively. Net Cash Provided from Operations : Cash provided by operating activities decreased by $22.2 million from $63.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $40.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Net income year-over-year decreased by $5.6 million, from $32.3 million in 2025 to $26.7 million in 2026. The aggregate adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities decreased $7.6 million mainly due to the share-based proceeds acquired from a legal settlement finalized in February 2026, and a decrease in credit loss expense, partially offset by an increase in deferred income taxes and the mark-to-market adjustment on the share-based proceeds. The aggregate changes in operating assets and liabilities decreased by $9.0 million in 2026 compared to the prior year were primarily due to an increase in the net use of working capital, of which the majority was attributable to an increase in unbilled receivables and inventory and a decrease in accrued liabilities, partially offset by a decrease in net accounts receivable and prepaid assets.

: Cash provided by operating activities decreased by $22.2 million from $63.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $40.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Net income year-over-year decreased by $5.6 million, from $32.3 million in 2025 to $26.7 million in 2026. The aggregate adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities decreased $7.6 million mainly due to the share-based proceeds acquired from a legal settlement finalized in February 2026, and a decrease in credit loss expense, partially offset by an increase in deferred income taxes and the mark-to-market adjustment on the share-based proceeds. The aggregate changes in operating assets and liabilities decreased by $9.0 million in 2026 compared to the prior year were primarily due to an increase in the net use of working capital, of which the majority was attributable to an increase in unbilled receivables and inventory and a decrease in accrued liabilities, partially offset by a decrease in net accounts receivable and prepaid assets. Free Cash Flow*: Free Cash Flow was $9.6 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $41.7 million for the prior year period. The decline in Free Cash Flow is attributable to the items impacting cash provided by operating activities (as discussed above) and increased capital expenditures in the Government Solutions segment.

*Non-GAAP measure; refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" further below for explanatory notes and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

We report our results of operations based on three operating segments:

Commercial Services offers automated toll and violations management and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies and other large fleet owners.

offers automated toll and violations management and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies and other large fleet owners. Government Solutions delivers automated safety solutions to municipalities, school districts and government agencies, including services and technology that enable photo enforcement cameras to detect and process traffic violations related to speed, red-light, school bus and city bus lane management.

delivers automated safety solutions to municipalities, school districts and government agencies, including services and technology that enable photo enforcement cameras to detect and process traffic violations related to speed, red-light, school bus and city bus lane management. Parking Solutions provides an integrated suite of parking software, transaction processing and hardware solutions to universities, municipalities, parking operators, healthcare facilities and transportation hubs in the United States and Canada.

First Quarter 2026 Segment Detail

The Commercial Services segment generated total revenue of $97.8 million, a 4% decrease compared to $101.4 million in the same period in 2025. Segment profit was $61.8 million, a 2% decrease from $63.1 million in the prior year period. The decreases in revenue and segment profit compared to the prior year period resulted from lower revenue generated from our FMC customers due to prior period customer churn. The segment profit margin was 63% for the first quarter of 2026 and 62% for the first quarter of 2025. First quarter 2026 segment profit margins benefitted from lower credit loss expense.

The Government Solutions segment generated total revenue of $105.3 million, a 3% increase compared to $101.8 million in the same period in 2025. The increase was due to a 4% increase in service revenue over the prior year period, primarily driven by $7.5 million in revenue from expansions in speed, red light, and bus lane programs outside of NYCDOT, partially offset by a $3.4 million decrease in revenue primarily driven by the pricing change, net of installation revenue from new camera installations under the new NYCDOT contract. In addition, product revenue decreased approximately $0.6 million from the prior year period. The segment profit was $20.8 million in 2026 compared to $29.4 million in the prior year period with segment profit margins of 20% for 2026 and 29% for 2025. The decline in segment profit margins compared to the prior year period was primarily driven by increased costs to support project implementations and the pricing change under the new NYCDOT contract.

The Parking Solutions segment generated total revenue of $20.4 million, a 2% increase compared to $20.0 million in the same period in 2025 which was due primarily to an increase in SaaS product offerings and professional services, partially offset by a decrease in subscription services related to parking management solutions compared to the prior year period. The segment profit was $3.4 million compared to $2.9 million in the prior year period with segment profit margins of 17% for 2026 and 15% for 2025.

Liquidity and Debt: As of March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were $46.9 million and total debt, net was $1,056 million, and we generated $40.8 million in net cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Net Debt and Net Leverage*: As of March 31, 2026, Net Debt was $1,017 million and Net Leverage was 2.5x, as compared to $971.8 million and 2.3x as of December 31, 2025.

*Non-GAAP measure; refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" further below for explanatory notes and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Share Repurchases

During the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, we paid $50.2 million to repurchase 2,215,800 shares of our Class A common stock through open market transactions, which shares we subsequently retired. As of March 31, 2026, $66.3 million remained available under our share repurchase authorization.

2026 Full Year Guidance

Any guidance that we provide is subject to change as a variety of factors can affect actual operating results. Certain of the factors that may impact our actual operating results are identified below in the safe harbor language included within Forward-Looking Statements of this press release.

We are providing the following forward-looking guidance, which includes Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, and Free Cash Flow, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures (defined below).

Based on our first quarter 2026 results and our outlook for the remainder of the year, we are reaffirming 2026 full year guidance for all financial measures.

Total Revenue of $1,020 million to $1,030 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $405 million to $415 million

Adjusted EPS of $1.32 to $1.38

Free Cash Flow of $150 million to $160 million

Underlying Assumptions for 2026 Full Year Guidance

Weighted average fully diluted share count expected to be approximately 155 million shares for the full year 2026

Effective tax rate (including state taxes) is expected to be 28.0% to 29.0%, with approximately $50 million in total cash taxes expected to be paid in 2026. The effective tax rate for non-GAAP adjustments is provided in the Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Calculation of Adjusted EPS

Depreciation and amortization expense expected to be approximately $125 million for 2026

Total interest expense, net expected to be approximately $62 million, of which approximately $60 million is expected to be net cash interest paid

Change in working capital (change in operating assets and liabilities) is expected to result in a use of cash of approximately $20 million for 2026

Capital expenditures (purchases of installation and service parts and property and equipment) are expected to be approximately $125 million for 2026 relating primarily to camera installations and MOSAIC implementation

Successful outcome of ongoing renewal agreement negotiations with one of our significant Commercial Services customers

Conference Call Details

Date: May 6, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

To access this conference call by telephone, register here to receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to join the call.

Webcast Information: Available live in the "Investor Relations" section of our website at http://ir.verramobility.com.

A replay of the call will also be made available on the Investor Relations website. A copy of the earnings call presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter, and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data, and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility, and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization, and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in the United States, Australia, Europe, and Canada. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which address our expected future business and financial performance, and may contain words such as "goal," "target," "future," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "project," "may," "should," "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding changes and trends in the market for our products and services, including expected operating results and metrics, such as revenue growth and expected margins; expansion plans and opportunities; expectations relating to the contract with NYCDOT; expectations regarding the outcome of negotiations for long-term renewals with our significant Commercial Services customers; our ability to improve operational efficiencies and generate cost savings; our ability to achieve expected benefits from transformation and strategic initiatives; full year guidance for 2026, including expected total revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, and Free Cash Flow, and the underlying assumptions for the 2026 full-year guidance, including expected weighted average fully diluted share count, effective tax rate and cash taxes, expected depreciation and amortization expenses, expected interest expense, net and total net cash interest, expected change in working capital, expected capital expenditures, and expected operating expenditures; expectations relating to momentum across key growth areas, including bookings in the Government Solutions segment, and our pipeline; our ability to meet our long-term outlook; the expected benefits of our smart mobility platform, including margin expansion impact; and expectations concerning our share repurchase program. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of negative industry and macroeconomic conditions, including the impact of government actions and regulations, such as tariffs, trade protection measures, military conflicts, or a government shutdown, on our customers or Verra Mobility; customer concentration in our Commercial Services and Government Solutions segments, including risks impacting such segments such as travel demand and legislation, and the risk of losing a customer; risks related to our contract with NYCDOT, which comprises a material portion of our revenue; risks associated with the renewal of Commercial Services customer agreements, including risks related to the ongoing renewal negotiations with one of our significant Commercial Services customers; risks and uncertainties related to our government contracts, including legislative changes, termination rights, delays in payments, audits, and investigations; decreases in the prevalence or political acceptance of, or an increase in governmental restrictions regarding, automated and other similar methods of photo enforcement, parking solutions, or the use of tolling; our ability to successfully implement our acquisition strategy or integrate acquisitions; failures in or breaches of our networks or systems, including as a result of cyber-attacks or other incidents; risks and uncertainties related to our international operations and our ability to develop and successfully market new products and technologies into new markets; our failure to acquire necessary intellectual property or adequately protect our intellectual property; our ability to manage our substantial level of indebtedness; our ability to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; our ability to properly perform under our contracts and otherwise satisfy our customers; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence and related tools; decreased interest in outsourcing from our customers; our ability to keep up with technological developments and changing customer preferences; our ability to compete in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving market; risks and uncertainties related to our share repurchase program; risks and uncertainties related to litigation and other disputes and regulatory investigations; our reliance on specialized third-party providers; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents we filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this press release can or will be achieved. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in our other press releases, reports, and other filings with the SEC. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in our SEC filings, including our 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and first quarter 2026 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and except to the extent required by applicable law, we do not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments, or otherwise. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand our reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

Additional Information

We periodically provide information for investors on our corporate website, www.verramobility.com , and our investor relations website, ir.verramobility.com .

We intend to use our website including our quarterly earnings presentation as a means of disclosing material non-public information, additional financial and operating metrics and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media. In addition, you may enroll to automatically receive e-mail alerts and other information about our company by visiting "Email Alerts" under the "Investor Resources" section of the "Investors" portion of our website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we also disclose certain non-GAAP financial information in this press release. These financial measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and are not intended to be, and should not be, considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Debt, and Net Leverage are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. As a result, they may not be comparable to similarly titled performance measures presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measurements have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations.

We are not providing a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, or Free Cash Flow which are included in our 2026 financial guidance above, in reliance on the "unreasonable efforts" exception for forward-looking non-GAAP measures set forth in SEC rules because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated without unreasonable effort and expense. In this regard, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income, Adjusted EPS to net income per share and Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. Due to the uncertainty of estimates and assumptions used in preparing forward-looking non-GAAP measures, we caution investors that actual results could differ materially from these non-GAAP financial projections.

We use the non-GAAP metrics EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to measure our performance from period to period, to evaluate and fund incentive compensation programs and to compare our results to those of our competitors. We use the non-GAAP metrics Free Cash Flow in connection with managing the business and we use the non-GAAP metrics "Net Debt" and "Net Leverage" to understand our overall leverage position and to evaluate capital allocation decisions. In addition, we also believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors regarding financial and business trends related to our results of operations and that when non-GAAP financial information is viewed with GAAP financial information, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of our ongoing operating performance, liquidity, and leverage relative to other periods. These non-GAAP measures have certain limitations as analytical tools and should not be used as substitutes for net income, cash flows from operations, earnings per share, other consolidated income, cash flow, or debt data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We define "EBITDA" as net income adjusted to exclude interest expense, net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. "Adjusted EBITDA" further excludes certain non-cash expenses and non-recurring items.

Free Cash Flow

We define "Free Cash Flow" as net cash flow provided by operating activities less purchases of installation and service parts and property and equipment.

Adjusted Net Income

We define "Adjusted Net Income" as net income adjusted to exclude amortization of intangibles and certain non-cash or non-recurring expenses such as loss on extinguishment of debt, among other items.

Adjusted EPS

We define "Adjusted EPS" as Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted average shares for the period.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We define "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue.

Net Debt

We define "Net Debt" as total debt, net excluding original issue discounts and unamortized deferred financing costs, less cash and cash equivalents.

Net Leverage

We define "Net Leverage" as Net Debt divided by the trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA as of the current quarter-end.

Additional Metrics

Recurring Revenue or Recurring Service Revenue

We define "Recurring Revenue" or "Recurring Service Revenue" as all revenue other than product sales for each of our segments, as we typically generate revenue on a recurring monthly basis under long-term contracts with our customers. This includes our Commercial Services segment where we generate service revenue through processing of tolls, violations, and titles and registrations.

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

March31,

2026



December31,

2025

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 46,894



$ 65,272

Restricted cash



3,212





3,046

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $20.0 million and

$23.0 million at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively)



221,865





234,288

Unbilled receivables



82,687





56,100

Inventory



27,642





20,662

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



56,568





61,534

Total current assets



438,868





440,902

Installation and service parts, net



31,584





27,081

Property and equipment, net



225,879





208,703

Operating lease assets



43,777





36,359

Intangible assets, net



153,366





168,641

Goodwill



741,172





741,610

Other non-current assets



21,352





22,366

Total assets

$ 1,655,998



$ 1,645,662

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 114,258



$ 101,813

Deferred revenue



24,428





26,650

Accrued liabilities



53,868





69,851

Tax receivable agreement liability, current portion



5,257





5,257

Current portion of debt



34,130





6,888

Total current liabilities



231,941





210,459

Debt, net of current portion



1,021,487





1,021,157

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



39,484





31,338

Tax receivable agreement liability, net of current portion



38,418





38,418

Asset retirement obligations



18,581





17,789

Deferred tax liabilities, net



15,883





16,341

Other long-term liabilities



18,204





17,200

Total liabilities



1,383,998





1,352,702

Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value



—





—

Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value



15





15

Additional paid-in capital



541,507





547,274

Accumulated deficit



(259,946)





(243,759)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(9,576)





(10,570)

Total stockholders' equity



272,000





292,960

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,655,998



$ 1,645,662





VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended March31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2026



2025

Service revenue

$ 213,392



$ 211,902

Product sales



10,176





11,352

Total revenue



223,568





223,254

Cost of service revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization



7,391





4,783

Cost of product sales



8,290





8,032

Operating expenses



85,943





73,739

Selling, general and administrative expenses



40,853





51,501

Depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net



29,291





27,814

Total costs and expenses



171,768





165,869

Income from operations



51,800





57,385

Interest expense, net



15,407





16,636

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





25

Other income, net



(4,094)





(4,109)

Total other expenses



11,313





12,552

Income before income taxes



40,487





44,833

Income tax provision



13,743





12,494

Net income

$ 26,744



$ 32,339

Other comprehensive income:











Change in foreign currency translation adjustment



994





2,127

Total comprehensive income

$ 27,738



$ 34,466

Net income per share:











Basic

$ 0.18



$ 0.20

Diluted

$ 0.17



$ 0.20

Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic



151,847





159,544

Diluted



153,689





162,066





VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended March31,

($ in thousands)

2026



2025

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net income

$ 26,744



$ 32,339

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



29,225





27,490

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts



563





932

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





25

Share-based proceeds acquired from legal settlement



(7,865)





—

Unrealized loss on remeasurement of share-based proceeds



1,508





—

Credit loss expense



2,635





8,115

Deferred income taxes



2,016





(1,480)

Stock-based compensation



6,952





6,456

Other



152





1,227

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



9,877





(13,541)

Unbilled receivables



(26,221)





1,508

Inventory



(8,197)





237

Prepaid expenses and other assets



11,255





4,777

Deferred revenue



(2,314)





(3,161)

Accounts payable and other current liabilities



(5,543)





(2,085)

Other liabilities



54





126

Net cash provided by operating activities



40,841





62,965

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Purchases of installation and service parts and property and equipment



(31,199)





(21,243)

Cash proceeds from the sale of assets



112





24

Net cash used in investing activities



(31,087)





(21,219)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Borrowings on Amended Revolver



48,500





—

Repayment on Amended Revolver



(22,500)





—

Repayment of term loan debt



(1,722)





(2,255)

Equipment financing arrangements



2,869





—

Payment of debt issuance costs



(579)





(43)

Share repurchases and retirement



(50,237)





—

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options



336





170

Payment of employee tax withholding related to RSUs and PSUs vesting



(5,248)





(6,606)

Net cash used in financing activities



(28,581)





(8,734)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



615





365

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(18,212)





33,377

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period



68,318





81,154

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$ 50,106



$ 114,531





VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended March31,

($ in thousands)

2026



2025

Net income

$ 26,744



$ 32,339

Interest expense, net



15,407





16,636

Income tax provision



13,743





12,494

Depreciation and amortization



29,225





27,490

EBITDA



85,119





88,959

Transformation expenses (i)



4,193





—

Legal accrual/settlement (ii)



(10,278)





—

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





25

Stock-based compensation (iii)



6,952





6,456

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 85,986



$ 95,440















Adjusted EBITDA Margin



38 %



43 % Revenue



223,568





223,254







(i) Transformation expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2026 consist of severance and other employee separation costs. (ii) This relates to a legal settlement finalized in the first quarter of 2026 in the form of cash and equity securities, an adjustment relating to the equity securities to remeasure to fair value at the end of the reporting period, and directly associated legal costs incurred during the quarter. (iii) Stock-based compensation represents the non-cash charge related to the issuance of awards under the Verra Mobility Corporation Amended and Restated 2018 Equity Incentive Plan.



RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH

FLOW (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended March31,

($ in thousands)

2026



2025

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 40,841



$ 62,965

Purchases of installation and service parts and property and equipment



(31,199)





(21,243)

Free Cash Flow

$ 9,642



$ 41,722





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND CALCULATION OF

ADJUSTED EPS (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended March31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2026



2025

Net income

$ 26,744



$ 32,339

Amortization of intangibles



15,598





16,697

Transformation expenses (i)



4,193





—

Legal accrual/settlement (ii)



(10,278)





—

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





25

Stock-based compensation (iii)



6,952





6,456

Total adjustments before income tax effect



16,465





23,178

Income tax effect on adjustments



(4,610)





(6,714)

Total adjustments after income tax effect



11,855





16,464

Adjusted Net Income

$ 38,599



$ 48,803















Adjusted EPS

$ 0.25



$ 0.30

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



153,689





162,066

Annual estimated effective income tax rate (iv)



28 %



29 %





(i) Transformation expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2026 consist of severance and other employee separation costs. (ii) This relates to a legal settlement finalized in the first quarter of 2026 in the form of cash and equity securities, an adjustment related to the equity securities to remeasure to fair value at the end of the reporting period, and directly associated legal costs incurred during the quarter. (iii) Stock-based compensation represents the non-cash charge related to the issuance of awards under the Verra Mobility Corporation Amended and Restated 2018 Equity Incentive Plan. (iv) The annual estimated effective tax rate used above excludes discrete items as they do not impact taxable income. This rate differs from the period-to-date effective tax rate used on our condensed consolidated statements of operations which includes the discrete items.



RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT, NET TO NET DEBT AND NET LEVERAGE (Unaudited)



($ in thousands)

March31,

2026



December31,

2025

Total debt, net

$ 1,055,617



$ 1,028,045

Original issue discounts



2,111





2,193

Unamortized deferred financing costs



6,501





6,844

Total debt, excluding original issue discounts and unamortized deferred

financing costs



1,064,229





1,037,082

Cash and cash equivalents



(46,894)





(65,272)

Net Debt

$ 1,017,335



$ 971,810















Net Leverage

2.5x



2.3x

Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA (i)



406,450





415,905







(i) Trailing Twelve Months or "TTM" refers to the trailing four quarters and is calculated by adding the sum of the current quarter's and the prior three quarters' being measured.



QUARTERLY RESULTS AND RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)



($ in millions) Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025

TTM

2025

Q1 2026

TTM 2026

Net income $ 32.3

$ 38.6

$ 46.8

$ 18.9

$ 136.6

$ 26.7

$ 131.0

Interest expense, net

16.6



16.6



16.4



15.0



64.6



15.4



63.4

Income tax provision

12.5



14.0



17.8



14.0



58.3



13.7



59.5

Depreciation and amortization

27.6



29.1



28.6



28.9



114.2



29.3



115.9

EBITDA

89.0



98.3



109.6



76.8



373.7



85.1



369.8

Transaction and other related expenses (i)

—



1.1



—



6.3



7.4



—



7.4

Transformation expenses (ii)

—



(1.4)



0.2



10.3



9.1



4.2



13.3

Legal accrual/settlement (iii)

—



—



(1.5)



—



(1.5)



(10.3)



(11.8)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



—



—



1.3



1.3



—



1.3

Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment

—



—



—



0.7



0.7



—



0.7

Stock-based compensation (iv)

6.4



7.3



5.0



6.5



25.2



7.0



25.8

Adjusted EBITDA $ 95.4

$ 105.3

$ 113.3

$ 101.9

$ 415.9

$ 86.0

$ 406.5







(i) Transaction and other related expenses for the periods presented primarily related to deal costs incurred for potential acquisitions and debt modification costs related to the 2025 refinancing on our first lien term loan (ii) Transformation expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2026 consist of severance and other employee separation costs. Transformation expenses for the periods in 2025 primarily consist of expenses related to exit activities initiated during the fourth quarter in addition to a non-cash benefit in relation to a building lease for the full year. (iii) This relates to a legal settlement finalized in the first quarter of 2026 in the form of cash and equity securities, an adjustment related to the equity securities to remeasure to fair value at the end of the reporting period, and directly associated legal costs incurred during the quarter. For the periods in 2025 this item relates to adjustments to loss contingencies. (iv) Stock-based compensation represents the non-cash charge related to the issuance of awards under the Verra Mobility Corporation Amended and Restated 2018 Equity Incentive Plan.

Investor Relations Contact

Mark Zindler

[email protected]

SOURCE Verra Mobility