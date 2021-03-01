Verra Mobility Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

MESA, Ariz., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

"We are pleased with our execution throughout this challenging year and we ended 2020 on a high note with a solid quarter. Additionally, we are incredibly excited about the strategic acquisition of Redflex and the value it will add to our Government Solutions segment," said David Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, Verra Mobility. "As the pandemic's effect on the global economy subsides, we believe our balanced product portfolio and long-term smart city innovation initiatives give us the ability to maintain momentum throughout 2021 and support our vision to be the global leader in smart transportation."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $100.2 million , down 11% compared to $112.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Within total revenue, service revenue was $91.0 million and product sales contributed $9.2 million . The decline was mainly in our Commercial Services service revenue, due to the significant impact of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") on the rental car industry, which was partially offset by growth in Government Solutions service revenue.

: Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was , down 11% compared to for the fourth quarter of 2019. Within total revenue, service revenue was and product sales contributed . The decline was mainly in our Commercial Services service revenue, due to the significant impact of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") on the rental car industry, which was partially offset by growth in Government Solutions service revenue. Net (loss) income : Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $(1.4) million , or $(0.01) per share based on 162.1 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Net income for the comparable 2019 period was $9.2 million , or $0.06 per share, based on 163.9 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

: Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was , or per share based on 162.1 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Net income for the comparable 2019 period was , or per share, based on 163.9 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $45.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $59.6 million for the same period last year.

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue for 2020 was $393.6 million , down 12% compared to $448.7 million for the 2019 period. Within total revenue, service revenue was $336.3 million and product sales contributed $57.3 million . The decline was in our Commercial Services service revenue, due to COVID-19's significant negative impact on the rental car industry, which was offset by growth in product sales and service revenue in our Government Solutions segment.

: Total revenue for 2020 was , down 12% compared to for the 2019 period. Within total revenue, service revenue was and product sales contributed . The decline was in our Commercial Services service revenue, due to COVID-19's significant negative impact on the rental car industry, which was offset by growth in product sales and service revenue in our Government Solutions segment. Net (loss) income : Net loss for 2020 was $(3.4) million , or $(0.02) per share, based on 161.6 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Net income for the comparable 2019 period was $33.3 million , or $0.21 per share, based on 161.5 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

: Net loss for 2020 was , or per share, based on 161.6 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Net income for the comparable 2019 period was , or per share, based on 161.5 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $181.8 million for full year 2020, compared to $241.4 million for 2019.

Liquidity: As of December 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $120.3 million and we generated $46.9 million in cash flows from operations for 2020. As of December 31, 2020, we had total debt of $865.6 million, net of cash on hand our net debt was $745.4 million, and a $48.8 million availability to borrow on the revolver that is undrawn.

The operating results for the full year 2020 were impacted by COVID-19, which emerged in late 2019 and has since spread throughout the world. COVID-19 has had and continues to have a significant negative impact on the global economy, including the rental car industry due to reduced airline travel and widespread travel restrictions throughout the world. Refer to the section below entitled, Forward Looking Statements, for further discussion on risks and uncertainties.

Pending Acquisition: On January 21, 2021, we entered into a Scheme Implementation Agreement with Redflex Holdings Limited to acquire all of Redflex's outstanding equity for approximately AUD 146.1 million, and the closing of the acquisition is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2021 subject to the satisfaction or waiver of specified conditions. If completed, this would expand our photo enforcement presence in the United States, Australia and Europe.

The Company reports its results of operations based on two operating segments:

Commercial Services delivers market-leading automated toll and violations management and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies and other large fleet owners.

delivers market-leading automated toll and violations management and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies and other large fleet owners. Government Solutions delivers market-leading automated safety solutions to municipalities and school districts, including services and technology that enable photo enforcement related to red-light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Segment Detail

Commercial Services segment generated total revenue of $48.2 million , a decrease of 29% compared to the same period in 2019. Segment profit was $25.2 million , a 40% decrease from $42.1 million in the prior year. The significant decreases in revenue and profit resulted from COVID-19's negative impact on the rental car industry discussed above, and we anticipate that the impact will result in year over year revenue declines through March 2021 . Segment profit margin was 52% for 2020 and 62% for the same period in 2019.

, a decrease of 29% compared to the same period in 2019. Segment profit was , a 40% decrease from in the prior year. The significant decreases in revenue and profit resulted from COVID-19's negative impact on the rental car industry discussed above, and we anticipate that the impact will result in year over year revenue declines through . Segment profit margin was 52% for 2020 and 62% for the same period in 2019. Government Solutions segment generated total revenue of $52.0 million growing 17% over the same period in 2019. The growth in this segment is driven by service revenue increase for the period along with a slight increase in product sales. Segment profit was $20.8 million , a 18% increase from $17.6 million in the prior year. Segment margin remained steady at 40% in 2020 and 2019.

Quarterly Conference Call

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and may contain words such as "goal," "target," "future," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "project," "may," "should," "will" or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the benefits of the Company's strategic acquisitions, changes in the market for our products and services, expected operating results, such as revenue growth, expansion plans and opportunities, and earnings guidance related to 2021 financial and operational metrics. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the disruption to our business and results of operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenues from key customers in the rental car industry and from photo enforcement programs; (3) customer concentration in our Commercial Services and Government Solutions segments; (4) decreases in the prevalence of automated photo enforcement or the use of tolling; (5) risks and uncertainties related to our government contracts, including but not limited to administrative hurdles, legislative changes, termination rights, audits and investigations; (6) decreased interest in outsourcing from our customers; (7) our ability to properly perform under our contracts and otherwise satisfy our customers; (8) our ability to compete in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving market; (9) our ability to keep up with technological developments and changing customer preferences; (10) the success of our new products and changes to existing products and services; (11) our ability to successfully integrate our recent or future acquisitions; (12) failures in or breaches of our networks or systems, including as a result of cyber-attacks; and (13) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Verra Mobility. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of the Company, as of the date of this release, and Verra Mobility disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand the Company's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information in this press release. These financial measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and are not intended to be and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measurements have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations.

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands except per share data)



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

Assets

















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents



$ 120,259



$ 131,513

Restricted cash





633





917

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit loss

of $11.5 million at December 31, 2020)





168,783





93,514

Unbilled receivables





14,045





20,003

Prepaid expenses and other current assets





24,317





26,491

Total current assets





328,037





272,438

Installation and service parts, net





7,944





8,841

Property and equipment, net





70,284





72,266

Operating lease assets





29,787





32,177

Intangible assets, net





342,139





434,443

Goodwill





586,435





584,150

Other non-current assets





2,699





3,111

Total assets



$ 1,367,325



$ 1,407,426

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable



$ 34,509



$ 50,825

Accrued liabilities





15,636





19,547

Payable to related party pursuant to tax receivable agreement, current portion





4,791





5,730

Current portion of long-term debt





9,104





28,779

Total current liabilities





64,040





104,881

Long-term debt, net of current portion





832,941





837,686

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion





27,986





30,130

Payable to related party pursuant to tax receivable agreement, net of current

portion





67,869





61,174

Asset retirement obligation





6,409





6,309

Deferred tax liabilities, net





21,148





25,716

Other long-term liabilities





494





2,183

Total liabilities





1,020,887





1,068,079

Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' equity

















Preferred stock, $.0001 par value



—





—

Common stock, $.0001 par value



16





16

Common stock contingent consideration



36,575





54,862

Additional paid-in capital





393,995





367,266

Accumulated deficit





(84,359)





(80,220)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





211





(2,577)

Total stockholders' equity





346,438





339,347

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 1,367,325



$ 1,407,426



VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2020



2019



2020



2019

Service revenue

$ 90,982



$ 104,839



$ 336,274



$ 416,723

Product sales



9,181





7,622





57,319





32,014

Total revenue



100,163





112,461





393,593





448,737

Cost of service revenue



828





1,171





3,967





5,561

Cost of product sales



4,735





3,487





29,573





13,919

Operating expenses



30,227





31,542





115,729





125,640

Selling, general and administrative expenses



25,446





22,784





89,664





85,493

Depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of

assets, net



28,842





29,283





116,844





115,771

Impairment of property and equipment



—





—





—





5,898

Total costs and expenses



90,078





88,267





355,777





352,282

Income from operations



10,085





24,194





37,816





96,455

Interest expense, net



9,297





14,108





40,865





60,729

Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment



2,404





—





6,850





(106)

Other income, net



(2,455)





(2,919)





(11,885)





(11,092)

Total other expenses



9,246





11,189





35,830





49,531

Income before income tax provision



839





13,005





1,986





46,924

Income tax provision



2,255





3,825





5,431





13,581

Net (loss) income

$ (1,416)



$ 9,180



$ (3,445)



$ 33,343

Other comprehensive income:































Change in foreign currency translation adjustment



4,196





4,980





2,788





3,244

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$ 2,780



$ 14,160



$ (657)



$ 36,587

Net (loss) income per share:































Basic

$ (0.01)



$ 0.06



$ (0.02)



$ 0.21

Diluted

$ (0.01)



$ 0.06



$ (0.02)



$ 0.21

Weighted average shares outstanding:































Basic



162,144





159,009





161,632





157,890

Diluted



162,144





163,910





161,632





161,522



VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)





For the Year Ended December 31,

($ in thousands)

2020



2019

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:















Net (loss) income

$ (3,445)



$ 33,343

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



116,570





115,566

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts



5,437





6,641

Impairment of property and equipment



—





5,898

Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment



6,850





(106)

Credit loss expense



14,387





8,100

Deferred income taxes



(4,746)





(10,894)

Stock-based compensation



12,589





10,012

Installation and service parts expense



677





1,166

Accretion expense



259





350

Loss on disposal of assets



274





205

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable, net



(90,588)





(12,662)

Unbilled receivables



5,964





(6,428)

Prepaid expenses and other assets



3,829





(7,150)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(16,867)





(8,194)

Other liabilities



(4,281)





(2,045)

Net cash provided by operating activities



46,909





133,802

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:















Acquisition, net of cash and restricted cash acquired



—





(25,519)

Purchases of installation and service parts and property and equipment



(24,260)





(29,685)

Cash proceeds from the sale of assets



107





231

Net cash used in investing activities



(24,153)





(54,973)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:















Repayment of long-term debt



(28,779)





(9,104)

Payment of debt issuance costs



(1,078)





(426)

Payment of employee tax withholding related to RSUs vesting



(4,147)





(4,990)

Net cash used in financing activities



(34,004)





(14,520)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(290)





1,040

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(11,538)





65,349

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period



132,430





67,081

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$ 120,892



$ 132,430



VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



For the Year Ended December 31,

($ in thousands)

2020



2019



2020



2019

Net (loss) income

$ (1,416)



$ 9,180



$ (3,445)



$ 33,343

Interest expense, net



9,297





14,108





40,865





60,729

Income tax provision



2,255





3,825





5,431





13,581

Depreciation and amortization



28,742





29,065





116,570





115,566

EBITDA



38,878





56,178





159,421





223,219

Transaction and other related expenses (i)



1,160





946





1,895





2,368

Transformation expenses (ii)



—





—





1,090





—

Impairment of property and equipment (iii)



—





—





—





5,898

Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment (iv)



2,404





(106)





6,850





(106)

Stock-based compensation (v)



3,397





2,586





12,589





10,012

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 45,839



$ 59,604



$ 181,845



$ 241,391





(i) Transaction and other related expenses incurred in 2020 primarily relate to acquisition-related costs mainly for

Pagatelia S.L, certain costs for refinancing our debt and deal costs for the pending acquisition with Redflex

Holdings Limited. For the 2019 period, these related to secondary offering costs incurred by us for PE

Greenlight Holdings, LLC and transaction expenses for the Pagatelia S.L acquisition. (ii) Transformation expenses consist of severance and other employee separation costs related to exit activities

initiated during the year ended December 31, 2020. (iii) This represents an impairment charge on fixed assets that were used and held in our operations. (iv) The $2.4 million and the $6.8 million of charges for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020

reflect the impact of an increase to our deferred tax rate arising from higher estimated state tax rates due to

a change in apportionment. (v) Stock-based compensation represents the non-cash charge related to the issuance of awards under the

Verra Mobility Corporation 2018 Equity Incentive Plan.

FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited)





For the Year Ended December 31,

($ in thousands)

2020



2019

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 46,909



$ 133,802

Purchases of installation and service parts and property and equipment



(24,260)





(29,685)

Free cash flow

$ 22,649



$ 104,117



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We define EBITDA as net (loss) income adjusted to exclude interest expense, net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes certain non-cash expenses and other transactions that management believes are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as defined, exclude some but not all items that affect our cash flow from operating activities, as a result, they may not be comparable to similarly titled performance measures presented by other companies.

We use these metrics to measure our performance from period to period both at the consolidated level as well as within our operating segments, to evaluate and fund incentive compensation programs and to compare our results to those of our competitors. In addition to Adjusted EBITDA being a significant measure of performance for management purposes, we also believe that this presentation provides useful information to investors regarding financial and business trends related to our results of operations and that when non-GAAP financial information is viewed with GAAP financial information, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of our ongoing operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have certain limitations as analytical tools and should not be used as substitutes for net (loss) income, cash flows from operations, or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Free Cash Flow

We define "Free Cash Flow" as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

