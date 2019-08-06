Verra Mobility Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"Verra Mobility reported another strong quarter, with Q2 exceeding expectations across all key operating metrics. Ongoing growth in billable days and increases in tolling usage are driving our Commercial Services segment, while the expansion of school zone speed in NYC is foundational for our Government Solutions segment," stated David Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of Verra Mobility. "The strength of our core business as well as some of our longer term smart city innovation initiatives give us confidence in our ability to maintain momentum for the remainder of fiscal 2019 and support our vision as a global leader in smart transportation."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $109.6 million , up 12% compared to $98.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. Within total revenue, service revenue was $103.1 million and product revenue contributed $6.5 million .

: Total revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was , up 12% compared to for the second quarter of 2018. Within total revenue, service revenue was and product revenue contributed . Net income (loss): Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $3.6 million , or $0.02 per share, based on 162.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. During the second quarter of 2018, we had a net loss of $4.8 million , or $0.07 per share, based on 72.5 million weighted average shares outstanding.

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was , or per share, based on 162.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. During the second quarter of 2018, we had a net loss of , or per share, based on 72.5 million weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $59.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, up 9% compared to $54.6 million in the second quarter of 2018.

First Half of 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue for the first half of 2019 was $208.0 million , up 24% compared to $167.4 million for the first half of 2018. Within total revenue, service revenue was $201.1 million and product revenue was $6.9 million .

: Total revenue for the first half of 2019 was , up 24% compared to for the first half of 2018. Within total revenue, service revenue was and product revenue was . Net income (loss): Net income for the first half of 2019 was $6.4 million , or $0.04 per share, based on 159.2 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. During the first half of 2018, we had a net loss of $27.0 million , or $0.40 per share, based on 67.5 million weighted average shares outstanding.

Net income for the first half of 2019 was , or per share, based on 159.2 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. During the first half of 2018, we had a net loss of , or per share, based on 67.5 million weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $110.9 million for the first half of 2019, up 26% compared to $88.4 million in the first half of 2018.

The Company reports its results of operations based on two operating segments:

Commercial Services delivers market-leading automated toll and violations management and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies and other large fleet owners.

Government Solutions delivers market-leading automated safety solutions to municipalities and school districts, including services and technology that enable photo enforcement related to red-light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Second Quarter 2019 Segment Detail

Commercial Services segment generated total revenue of $68.1 million growing 13.9% over the same period in the prior year, and segment profit of $44.1 million growing 20.2% over the prior year. Segment profit margins continue to be strong at 64.8% for 2019 and 61.4% for the prior year period.

growing 13.9% over the same period in the prior year, and segment profit of growing 20.2% over the prior year. Segment profit margins continue to be strong at 64.8% for 2019 and 61.4% for the prior year period. Government Solutions segment generated total revenue of $41.5 million growing 8.0% over the same period in the prior year. The growth in this segment is driven by product sales in the current period which totaled $6.5 million . Segment profit of $15.5 million expanded slightly from $14.7 million in the prior year. Segment margin was 37.5% in 2019 compared to 38.2% for the prior year period.

Quarterly Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information in this press release. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measurements have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations.

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)















($ in thousands except per share data)

June 30, 2019



December 31, 2018

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 92,247



$ 65,048

Restricted cash



1,743





2,033

Accounts receivable, net



106,261





87,511

Unbilled receivables



13,571





12,956

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



21,646





17,600

Total current assets



235,468





185,148

Installation and service parts, net



10,028





9,282

Property and equipment, net



65,907





69,243

Intangible assets, net



468,213





514,542

Goodwill



564,638





564,723

Other non-current assets



2,197





1,845

Total assets

$ 1,346,451



$ 1,344,783

Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 49,318



$ 45,188

Accrued liabilities



20,295





14,444

Current portion of long-term debt



9,104





9,104

Total current liabilities



78,717





68,736

Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs



859,133





860,249

Other long-term liabilities



3,764





3,369

Payable related to tax receivable agreement



66,097





69,996

Asset retirement obligation



6,873





6,750

Deferred tax liabilities



22,039





33,627

Total liabilities



1,036,623





1,042,727

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' equity















Preferred stock, $.0001 par value



—





—

Common stock, $.0001 par value



16





16

Common stock contingent consideration



54,862





73,150

Additional paid-in capital



367,995





348,017

Accumulated deficit



(107,152)





(113,306)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(5,893)





(5,821)

Total stockholders' equity



309,828





302,056

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,346,451



$ 1,344,783



VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2019



2018



2019



2018

Service revenue

$ 103,057



$ 97,044



$ 201,127



$ 166,050

Product sales



6,518





1,153





6,909





1,388

Total revenue



109,575





98,197





208,036





167,438

Cost of service revenue



1,613





1,651





3,002





2,482

Cost of product sales



2,918





878





3,194





1,050

Operating expenses



31,795





28,800





61,133





52,481

Selling, general and administrative expenses



20,865





27,588





41,416





60,864

Depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net



28,850





27,496





57,791





46,040

Impairment of property and equipment



5,898





—





5,898





—

Total costs and expenses



91,939





86,413





172,434





162,917

Income from operations



17,636





11,784





35,602





4,521

Interest expense, net



15,656





19,579





31,689





32,226

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





—





—





10,151

Other income, net



(3,345)





(2,766)





(5,552)





(4,059)

Total other expenses



12,311





16,813





26,137





38,318

Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit)



5,325





(5,029)





9,465





(33,797)

Income tax provision (benefit)



1,734





(234)





3,054





(6,844)

Net income (loss)

$ 3,591



$ (4,795)



$ 6,411



$ (26,953)

Other comprehensive income (loss):































Foreign currency translation adjustment



(1,396)





(3,712)





(72)





(3,712)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$ 2,195



$ (8,507)



$ 6,339



$ (30,665)

Earnings (loss) per share:































Basic weighted average shares outstanding



157,846





72,484





156,956





67,520

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.02



$ (0.07)



$ 0.04



$ (0.40)

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



161,977





72,484





159,223





67,520

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.02



$ (0.07)



$ 0.04



$ (0.40)



VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30,

($ in thousands)

2019



2018

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:















Net income (loss)

$ 6,411



$ (26,953)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



57,804





46,047

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts



3,589





4,215

Impairment of property and equipment



5,898





—

Bad debt expense



2,736





2,437

Deferred income taxes



(11,568)





(10,949)

Stock-based compensation



4,955





—

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





10,151

Installation and service parts expense



643





244

Accretion expense



183





194

Write-downs of installation and service parts and (gain) on disposal of assets



(13)





(7)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable, net



(21,433)





(3,490)

Unbilled receivables



(616)





(8,017)

Prepaid expense and other current assets



(3,848)





(428)

Other assets



(351)





(715)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



5,224





(467)

Other liabilities



(3,833)





272

Net cash provided by operating activities



45,781





12,534

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:















Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and restricted cash acquired



—





(525,362)

Purchases of installation and service parts and property and equipment



(14,192)





(11,109)

Cash proceeds from the sale of assets and insurance recoveries



14





3

Net cash used in investing activities



(14,178)





(536,468)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:















Borrowings on revolver



—





468

Repayment on revolver



—





(468)

Borrowings of long-term debt



—





1,033,800

Repayment of long-term debt



(4,552)





(450,475)

Payment of debt issuance costs



(152)





(29,512)

Payment of debt extinguishment costs



—





(8,187)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(4,704)





545,626

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



10





(507)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



26,909





21,185

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period



67,081





10,509

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$ 93,990



$ 31,694



VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION QUARTERLY RESULTS AND ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)





Q2 2018



Q2 2019

($ in thousands)

As Reported



As Reported

Service revenue

$ 97,044



$ 103,057

Product sales



1,153





6,518

Total revenue



98,197





109,575

Cost of service revenue



1,651





1,613

Cost of product sales



878





2,918

Operating expenses



28,800





31,795

Selling, general and administrative expenses



27,588





20,865

Depreciation, amortization, and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net



27,496





28,850

Impairment of property and equipment



—





5,898

Total costs and expenses



86,413





91,939

Income from operations



11,784





17,636

Interest expense, net



19,579





15,656

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





—

Other income, net



(2,766)





(3,345)

Total other expenses



16,813





12,311

(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) provision



(5,029)





5,325

Income tax (benefit) provision



(234)





1,734

Net (loss) income

$ (4,795)



$ 3,591



















Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation















Net (loss) income

$ (4,795)



$ 3,591

Interest expense, net



19,579





15,656

Income tax (benefit) provision



(234)





1,734

Depreciation and amortization



27,496





28,865

EBITDA



42,046





49,846

Transaction and other related expenses (i)



5,816





1,135

Transformation expenses (ii)



5,393





—

Impairment of property and equipment (iii)



—





5,898

Sponsor fees and expenses (iv)



1,343





—

Stock-based compensation (v)



—





2,812

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 54,598



$ 59,691

Adjusted EBITDA Margin



55.6 %



54.5 %



















(i) In Q2 2018, costs incurred related to the EPC acquisition, primarily consisting of acquisition services expenses to Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC, professional fees and other expenses. In Q2 2019, costs related to secondary offering expenses incurred by us. (ii) One-time costs related to optimizing the expense structure and defining our growth strategy. (iii) This represents an impairment charge on fixed assets. (iv) Sponsor management fees paid to Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC. (v) Non-cash stock based compensation.

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION CALCULATION OF PRO FORMA INFORMATION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)





Year-to-Date

















Year-to-Date



Year-to-Date





Q2 2018



Pro Forma



Q2 2018



Q2 2019

($ in thousands)

As Reported



HTA

EPC



Consolidated



As Reported

Service revenue

$ 166,050



$ 15,828

$ 2,954



$ 184,832



$ 201,127

Product sales



1,388





—



—





1,388





6,909

Total revenue



167,438





15,828



2,954





186,220





208,036

Cost of service revenue



2,482





—



361





2,843





3,002

Cost of product sales



1,050





—



—





1,050





3,194

Operating expenses



52,481





4,362



810





57,653





61,133

Selling, general and administrative expenses



60,864





12,270



610





73,744





41,416

Depreciation, amortization, and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net



46,040





398



27





46,465





57,791

Impairment of property and equipment



—





—



—





—





5,898

Total costs and expenses



162,917





17,030



1,808





181,755





172,434

Income (loss) from operations



4,521





(1,202)



1,146





4,465





35,602

Interest expense, net



32,226





33



—





32,259





31,689

Loss on extinguishment of debt



10,151





—



—





10,151





—

Other income, net



(4,059)





—



(6)





(4,065)





(5,552)

Total other expenses (income)



38,318





33



(6)





38,345





26,137

(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) provision



(33,797)





(1,235)



1,152





(33,880)





9,465

Income tax (benefit) provision



(6,844)





10



238





(6,596)





3,054

Net (loss) income

$ (26,953)



$ (1,245)

$ 914



$ (27,284)



$ 6,411









































Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation





































Net (loss) income

$ (26,953)



$ (1,245)

$ 914



$ (27,284)



$ 6,411

Interest expense, net



32,226





33



—





32,259





31,689

Income tax (benefit) provision



(6,844)





10



238





(6,596)





3,054

Depreciation and amortization



46,047





398



27





46,472





57,804

EBITDA



44,476





(804)



1,179





44,851





98,958

Transaction and other related expenses (i)



23,920





11,467



—





35,387





1,135

Transformation expenses (ii)



7,133





—



—





7,133





—

Impairment of property and equipment (iii)



—





—



—





—





5,898

Loss on extinguishment of debt (iv)



10,151





—



—





10,151





—

Sponsor fees and expenses (v)



2,700





—



—





2,700





—

Stock-based compensation (vi)



—





—



—





—





4,955

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 88,380



$ 10,663

$ 1,179



$ 100,222



$ 110,946

Adjusted EBITDA Margin



52.8 %



67.4 %

39.9 %



53.8 %



53.3 %









































(i) For the first half of 2018, these represent adjustments to add back deal fees incurred in relation to the Company's acquisition by Greenlight Acquisition Corporation in May 2017 and our acquisitions of HTA and EPC. It primarily consists of acquisition services to Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC, professional fees and other expenses. (ii) One-time costs related to optimizing the expense structure and defining our growth strategy. (iii) This represents an impairment charge on fixed assets. (iv) Costs incurred to refinance the Company's credit facility and term loans. It includes prepayment penalties, the write-off of deferred financing costs, lender fees and third-party costs to issue the new debt. (v) Sponsor management fees paid to Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC. (vi) Non-cash stock based compensation.

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30,

($ in thousands)

2019



2018

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 45,781



$ 12,534

Purchases of installation and service parts and property and equipment



(14,192)





(11,109)

Free cash flow

$ 31,589



$ 1,425



ADJUSTED EPS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2019



2018



2019



2018

Net income (loss)

$ 3,591



$ (4,795)



$ 6,411



$ (26,953)

Amortization of intangibles



23,130





22,188





46,261





34,534

Impairment of property and equipment



5,898





—





5,898





—

Stock-based compensation



2,812





—





4,955





—

Adjusted Net Income

$ 35,431



$ 17,393



$ 63,525



$ 7,581



































Weighted average shares - basic



157,846





72,484





156,956





67,520

Adjusted net income per common share - basic

$ 0.22



$ 0.24



$ 0.40



$ 0.11

Weighted average shares - diluted



161,977





72,484





159,223





67,520

Adjusted net income per common share - diluted

$ 0.22



$ 0.24



$ 0.40



$ 0.11



Basis of Presentation

We acquired HTA on March 1, 2018 and EPC on April 6, 2018.

On October 18, 2018, Verra Mobility completed a business combination with Gores Holdings II, Inc., a special purpose acquisition company.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

We define EBITDA as net income (loss), net of interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes certain non-cash expenses, including loss on extinguishment of debt and other transactions that management believes are not indicative of our business. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as defined, exclude some but not all items that affect our cash flow from operating activities, they may not be comparable to similarly titled performance measures presented by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, divided by total revenues expressed as a percentage.

We use these metrics to measure our performance from period to period both at the consolidated level as well as within our operating segments, to evaluate and fund incentive compensation programs and to compare our results to those of our competitors. In addition to Adjusted EBITDA being a significant measure of performance for management purposes, we also believe that this presentation provides useful information to investors regarding financial and business trends related to our results of operations and that when non-GAAP financial information is viewed with GAAP financial information, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of our ongoing operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have certain limitations as analytical tools and should not be used as substitutes for net income, cash flows from operations, or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Free Cash Flow

We define "Free Cash Flow" as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Adjusted Net Income

We define "Adjusted Net Income" as net income (loss) less amortization expense, impairment of property and equipment and non-cash stock compensation.

Adjusted EPS

We define "Adjusted EPS" as Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted average shares for the period.