Verra Mobility Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Total revenue of $109.6 million
Net income of $3.6 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $59.7 million
Generated year-to-date cash flow from operations of $45.8 million
Aug 06, 2019, 16:05 ET
MESA, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
"Verra Mobility reported another strong quarter, with Q2 exceeding expectations across all key operating metrics. Ongoing growth in billable days and increases in tolling usage are driving our Commercial Services segment, while the expansion of school zone speed in NYC is foundational for our Government Solutions segment," stated David Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of Verra Mobility. "The strength of our core business as well as some of our longer term smart city innovation initiatives give us confidence in our ability to maintain momentum for the remainder of fiscal 2019 and support our vision as a global leader in smart transportation."
Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
- Revenue: Total revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $109.6 million, up 12% compared to $98.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. Within total revenue, service revenue was $103.1 million and product revenue contributed $6.5 million.
- Net income (loss): Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $3.6 million, or $0.02 per share, based on 162.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. During the second quarter of 2018, we had a net loss of $4.8 million, or $0.07 per share, based on 72.5 million weighted average shares outstanding.
- Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $59.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, up 9% compared to $54.6 million in the second quarter of 2018.
First Half of 2019 Financial Highlights
- Revenue: Total revenue for the first half of 2019 was $208.0 million, up 24% compared to $167.4 million for the first half of 2018. Within total revenue, service revenue was $201.1 million and product revenue was $6.9 million.
- Net income (loss): Net income for the first half of 2019 was $6.4 million, or $0.04 per share, based on 159.2 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. During the first half of 2018, we had a net loss of $27.0 million, or $0.40 per share, based on 67.5 million weighted average shares outstanding.
- Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $110.9 million for the first half of 2019, up 26% compared to $88.4 million in the first half of 2018.
The Company reports its results of operations based on two operating segments:
Commercial Services delivers market-leading automated toll and violations management and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies and other large fleet owners.
Government Solutions delivers market-leading automated safety solutions to municipalities and school districts, including services and technology that enable photo enforcement related to red-light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.
Second Quarter 2019 Segment Detail
- Commercial Services segment generated total revenue of $68.1 million growing 13.9% over the same period in the prior year, and segment profit of $44.1 million growing 20.2% over the prior year. Segment profit margins continue to be strong at 64.8% for 2019 and 61.4% for the prior year period.
- Government Solutions segment generated total revenue of $41.5 million growing 8.0% over the same period in the prior year. The growth in this segment is driven by product sales in the current period which totaled $6.5 million. Segment profit of $15.5 million expanded slightly from $14.7 million in the prior year. Segment margin was 37.5% in 2019 compared to 38.2% for the prior year period.
Quarterly Conference Call
Verra Mobility will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial results for investors and analysts at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on August 6, 2019. To access the conference call, dial (877) 407-0784 for the United States or Canada and (201) 689-8560 for international callers with conference ID #13692643. The webcast will be available live in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at http://ir.verramobility.com. An audio replay of the call will also be available until 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on August 20, 2019, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the United States or Canada and (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode #13692643. In addition, an archived webcast will be available in the "News & Events" section of the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.verramobility.com.
About Verra Mobility
Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.
Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and may contain words such as "goal," "target," "future," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "project," "may," "should," "will" or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the benefits of the Company's strategic acquisitions, changes in the market for our products and services, expected operating results, such as revenue growth, expansion plans and opportunities, and earnings guidance related to 2019 financial and operational metrics. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include those that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the Company's Investor Relations website, http://ir.verramobility.com, and on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the Company, as of the date of this release, and Verra Mobility disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand the Company's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information in this press release. These financial measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and they are not intended to be and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measurements have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations.
|
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
($ in thousands except per share data)
|
June 30,
2019
|
December 31,
2018
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
92,247
|
$
|
65,048
|
Restricted cash
|
1,743
|
2,033
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
106,261
|
87,511
|
Unbilled receivables
|
13,571
|
12,956
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
21,646
|
17,600
|
Total current assets
|
235,468
|
185,148
|
Installation and service parts, net
|
10,028
|
9,282
|
Property and equipment, net
|
65,907
|
69,243
|
Intangible assets, net
|
468,213
|
514,542
|
Goodwill
|
564,638
|
564,723
|
Other non-current assets
|
2,197
|
1,845
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,346,451
|
$
|
1,344,783
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
49,318
|
$
|
45,188
|
Accrued liabilities
|
20,295
|
14,444
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
9,104
|
9,104
|
Total current liabilities
|
78,717
|
68,736
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs
|
859,133
|
860,249
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
3,764
|
3,369
|
Payable related to tax receivable agreement
|
66,097
|
69,996
|
Asset retirement obligation
|
6,873
|
6,750
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
22,039
|
33,627
|
Total liabilities
|
1,036,623
|
1,042,727
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Stockholders' equity
|
Preferred stock, $.0001 par value
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, $.0001 par value
|
16
|
16
|
Common stock contingent consideration
|
54,862
|
73,150
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
367,995
|
348,017
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(107,152)
|
(113,306)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(5,893)
|
(5,821)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
309,828
|
302,056
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
1,346,451
|
$
|
1,344,783
|
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Service revenue
|
$
|
103,057
|
$
|
97,044
|
$
|
201,127
|
$
|
166,050
|
Product sales
|
6,518
|
1,153
|
6,909
|
1,388
|
Total revenue
|
109,575
|
98,197
|
208,036
|
167,438
|
Cost of service revenue
|
1,613
|
1,651
|
3,002
|
2,482
|
Cost of product sales
|
2,918
|
878
|
3,194
|
1,050
|
Operating expenses
|
31,795
|
28,800
|
61,133
|
52,481
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
20,865
|
27,588
|
41,416
|
60,864
|
Depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net
|
28,850
|
27,496
|
57,791
|
46,040
|
Impairment of property and equipment
|
5,898
|
—
|
5,898
|
—
|
Total costs and expenses
|
91,939
|
86,413
|
172,434
|
162,917
|
Income from operations
|
17,636
|
11,784
|
35,602
|
4,521
|
Interest expense, net
|
15,656
|
19,579
|
31,689
|
32,226
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
10,151
|
Other income, net
|
(3,345)
|
(2,766)
|
(5,552)
|
(4,059)
|
Total other expenses
|
12,311
|
16,813
|
26,137
|
38,318
|
Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit)
|
5,325
|
(5,029)
|
9,465
|
(33,797)
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
1,734
|
(234)
|
3,054
|
(6,844)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
3,591
|
$
|
(4,795)
|
$
|
6,411
|
$
|
(26,953)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(1,396)
|
(3,712)
|
(72)
|
(3,712)
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
$
|
2,195
|
$
|
(8,507)
|
$
|
6,339
|
$
|
(30,665)
|
Earnings (loss) per share:
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
157,846
|
72,484
|
156,956
|
67,520
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
(0.40)
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
161,977
|
72,484
|
159,223
|
67,520
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
(0.40)
|
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
6,411
|
$
|
(26,953)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
57,804
|
46,047
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts
|
3,589
|
4,215
|
Impairment of property and equipment
|
5,898
|
—
|
Bad debt expense
|
2,736
|
2,437
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(11,568)
|
(10,949)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
4,955
|
—
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
10,151
|
Installation and service parts expense
|
643
|
244
|
Accretion expense
|
183
|
194
|
Write-downs of installation and service parts and (gain) on disposal of assets
|
(13)
|
(7)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
(21,433)
|
(3,490)
|
Unbilled receivables
|
(616)
|
(8,017)
|
Prepaid expense and other current assets
|
(3,848)
|
(428)
|
Other assets
|
(351)
|
(715)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
5,224
|
(467)
|
Other liabilities
|
(3,833)
|
272
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
45,781
|
12,534
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and restricted cash acquired
|
—
|
(525,362)
|
Purchases of installation and service parts and property and equipment
|
(14,192)
|
(11,109)
|
Cash proceeds from the sale of assets and insurance recoveries
|
14
|
3
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(14,178)
|
(536,468)
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
Borrowings on revolver
|
—
|
468
|
Repayment on revolver
|
—
|
(468)
|
Borrowings of long-term debt
|
—
|
1,033,800
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(4,552)
|
(450,475)
|
Payment of debt issuance costs
|
(152)
|
(29,512)
|
Payment of debt extinguishment costs
|
—
|
(8,187)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(4,704)
|
545,626
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
10
|
(507)
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
26,909
|
21,185
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period
|
67,081
|
10,509
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
|
$
|
93,990
|
$
|
31,694
|
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
|
QUARTERLY RESULTS AND ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
|
(Unaudited)
|
Q2 2018
|
Q2 2019
|
($ in thousands)
|
As Reported
|
As Reported
|
Service revenue
|
$
|
97,044
|
$
|
103,057
|
Product sales
|
1,153
|
6,518
|
Total revenue
|
98,197
|
109,575
|
Cost of service revenue
|
1,651
|
1,613
|
Cost of product sales
|
878
|
2,918
|
Operating expenses
|
28,800
|
31,795
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
27,588
|
20,865
|
Depreciation, amortization, and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net
|
27,496
|
28,850
|
Impairment of property and equipment
|
—
|
5,898
|
Total costs and expenses
|
86,413
|
91,939
|
Income from operations
|
11,784
|
17,636
|
Interest expense, net
|
19,579
|
15,656
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
—
|
Other income, net
|
(2,766)
|
(3,345)
|
Total other expenses
|
16,813
|
12,311
|
(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) provision
|
(5,029)
|
5,325
|
Income tax (benefit) provision
|
(234)
|
1,734
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(4,795)
|
$
|
3,591
|
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(4,795)
|
$
|
3,591
|
Interest expense, net
|
19,579
|
15,656
|
Income tax (benefit) provision
|
(234)
|
1,734
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
27,496
|
28,865
|
EBITDA
|
42,046
|
49,846
|
Transaction and other related expenses (i)
|
5,816
|
1,135
|
Transformation expenses (ii)
|
5,393
|
—
|
Impairment of property and equipment (iii)
|
—
|
5,898
|
Sponsor fees and expenses (iv)
|
1,343
|
—
|
Stock-based compensation (v)
|
—
|
2,812
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
54,598
|
$
|
59,691
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
55.6
|
%
|
54.5
|
%
|
(i)
|
In Q2 2018, costs incurred related to the EPC acquisition, primarily consisting of acquisition services expenses to Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC, professional fees and other expenses. In Q2 2019, costs related to secondary offering expenses incurred by us.
|
(ii)
|
One-time costs related to optimizing the expense structure and defining our growth strategy.
|
(iii)
|
This represents an impairment charge on fixed assets.
|
(iv)
|
Sponsor management fees paid to Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC.
|
(v)
|
Non-cash stock based compensation.
|
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
|
CALCULATION OF PRO FORMA INFORMATION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
|
(Unaudited)
|
Year-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
Q2 2018
|
Pro Forma
|
Q2 2018
|
Q2 2019
|
($ in thousands)
|
As Reported
|
HTA
|
EPC
|
Consolidated
|
As Reported
|
Service revenue
|
$
|
166,050
|
$
|
15,828
|
$
|
2,954
|
$
|
184,832
|
$
|
201,127
|
Product sales
|
1,388
|
—
|
—
|
1,388
|
6,909
|
Total revenue
|
167,438
|
15,828
|
2,954
|
186,220
|
208,036
|
Cost of service revenue
|
2,482
|
—
|
361
|
2,843
|
3,002
|
Cost of product sales
|
1,050
|
—
|
—
|
1,050
|
3,194
|
Operating expenses
|
52,481
|
4,362
|
810
|
57,653
|
61,133
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
60,864
|
12,270
|
610
|
73,744
|
41,416
|
Depreciation, amortization, and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net
|
46,040
|
398
|
27
|
46,465
|
57,791
|
Impairment of property and equipment
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5,898
|
Total costs and expenses
|
162,917
|
17,030
|
1,808
|
181,755
|
172,434
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
4,521
|
(1,202)
|
1,146
|
4,465
|
35,602
|
Interest expense, net
|
32,226
|
33
|
—
|
32,259
|
31,689
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
10,151
|
—
|
—
|
10,151
|
—
|
Other income, net
|
(4,059)
|
—
|
(6)
|
(4,065)
|
(5,552)
|
Total other expenses (income)
|
38,318
|
33
|
(6)
|
38,345
|
26,137
|
(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) provision
|
(33,797)
|
(1,235)
|
1,152
|
(33,880)
|
9,465
|
Income tax (benefit) provision
|
(6,844)
|
10
|
238
|
(6,596)
|
3,054
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(26,953)
|
$
|
(1,245)
|
$
|
914
|
$
|
(27,284)
|
$
|
6,411
|
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(26,953)
|
$
|
(1,245)
|
$
|
914
|
$
|
(27,284)
|
$
|
6,411
|
Interest expense, net
|
32,226
|
33
|
—
|
32,259
|
31,689
|
Income tax (benefit) provision
|
(6,844)
|
10
|
238
|
(6,596)
|
3,054
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
46,047
|
398
|
27
|
46,472
|
57,804
|
EBITDA
|
44,476
|
(804)
|
1,179
|
44,851
|
98,958
|
Transaction and other related expenses (i)
|
23,920
|
11,467
|
—
|
35,387
|
1,135
|
Transformation expenses (ii)
|
7,133
|
—
|
—
|
7,133
|
—
|
Impairment of property and equipment (iii)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5,898
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt (iv)
|
10,151
|
—
|
—
|
10,151
|
—
|
Sponsor fees and expenses (v)
|
2,700
|
—
|
—
|
2,700
|
—
|
Stock-based compensation (vi)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
4,955
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
88,380
|
$
|
10,663
|
$
|
1,179
|
$
|
100,222
|
$
|
110,946
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
52.8
|
%
|
67.4
|
%
|
39.9
|
%
|
53.8
|
%
|
53.3
|
%
|
(i)
|
For the first half of 2018, these represent adjustments to add back deal fees incurred in relation to the Company's acquisition by Greenlight Acquisition Corporation in May 2017 and our acquisitions of HTA and EPC. It primarily consists of acquisition services to Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC, professional fees and other expenses.
|
(ii)
|
One-time costs related to optimizing the expense structure and defining our growth strategy.
|
(iii)
|
This represents an impairment charge on fixed assets.
|
(iv)
|
Costs incurred to refinance the Company's credit facility and term loans. It includes prepayment penalties, the write-off of deferred financing costs, lender fees and third-party costs to issue the new debt.
|
(v)
|
Sponsor management fees paid to Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC.
|
(vi)
|
Non-cash stock based compensation.
|
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
|
FREE CASH FLOW
|
(Unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
45,781
|
$
|
12,534
|
Purchases of installation and service parts and property and equipment
|
(14,192)
|
(11,109)
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
31,589
|
$
|
1,425
|
ADJUSTED EPS
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
3,591
|
$
|
(4,795)
|
$
|
6,411
|
$
|
(26,953)
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
23,130
|
22,188
|
46,261
|
34,534
|
Impairment of property and equipment
|
5,898
|
—
|
5,898
|
—
|
Stock-based compensation
|
2,812
|
—
|
4,955
|
—
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
$
|
35,431
|
$
|
17,393
|
$
|
63,525
|
$
|
7,581
|
Weighted average shares - basic
|
157,846
|
72,484
|
156,956
|
67,520
|
Adjusted net income per common share - basic
|
$
|
0.22
|
$
|
0.24
|
$
|
0.40
|
$
|
0.11
|
Weighted average shares - diluted
|
161,977
|
72,484
|
159,223
|
67,520
|
Adjusted net income per common share - diluted
|
$
|
0.22
|
$
|
0.24
|
$
|
0.40
|
$
|
0.11
Basis of Presentation
We acquired HTA on March 1, 2018 and EPC on April 6, 2018.
On October 18, 2018, Verra Mobility completed a business combination with Gores Holdings II, Inc., a special purpose acquisition company.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.
We define EBITDA as net income (loss), net of interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes certain non-cash expenses, including loss on extinguishment of debt and other transactions that management believes are not indicative of our business. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as defined, exclude some but not all items that affect our cash flow from operating activities, they may not be comparable to similarly titled performance measures presented by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, divided by total revenues expressed as a percentage.
We use these metrics to measure our performance from period to period both at the consolidated level as well as within our operating segments, to evaluate and fund incentive compensation programs and to compare our results to those of our competitors. In addition to Adjusted EBITDA being a significant measure of performance for management purposes, we also believe that this presentation provides useful information to investors regarding financial and business trends related to our results of operations and that when non-GAAP financial information is viewed with GAAP financial information, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of our ongoing operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have certain limitations as analytical tools and should not be used as substitutes for net income, cash flows from operations, or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Free Cash Flow
We define "Free Cash Flow" as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.
Adjusted Net Income
We define "Adjusted Net Income" as net income (loss) less amortization expense, impairment of property and equipment and non-cash stock compensation.
Adjusted EPS
We define "Adjusted EPS" as Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted average shares for the period.
Investor Relations Contact
Marc P. Griffin
ICR, Inc., for Verra Mobility
646-277-1290