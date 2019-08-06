Verra Mobility Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenue of $109.6 million

Net income of $3.6 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $59.7 million

Generated year-to-date cash flow from operations of $45.8 million

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"Verra Mobility reported another strong quarter, with Q2 exceeding expectations across all key operating metrics. Ongoing growth in billable days and increases in tolling usage are driving our Commercial Services segment, while the expansion of school zone speed in NYC is foundational for our Government Solutions segment," stated David Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of Verra Mobility. "The strength of our core business as well as some of our longer term smart city innovation initiatives give us confidence in our ability to maintain momentum for the remainder of fiscal 2019 and support our vision as a global leader in smart transportation."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $109.6 million, up 12% compared to $98.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. Within total revenue, service revenue was $103.1 million and product revenue contributed $6.5 million.
  • Net income (loss): Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $3.6 million, or $0.02 per share, based on 162.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. During the second quarter of 2018, we had a net loss of $4.8 million, or $0.07 per share, based on 72.5 million weighted average shares outstanding.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $59.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, up 9% compared to $54.6 million in the second quarter of 2018.

First Half of 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue for the first half of 2019 was $208.0 million, up 24% compared to $167.4 million for the first half of 2018. Within total revenue, service revenue was $201.1 million and product revenue was $6.9 million.
  • Net income (loss): Net income for the first half of 2019 was $6.4 million, or $0.04 per share, based on 159.2 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. During the first half of 2018, we had a net loss of $27.0 million, or $0.40 per share, based on 67.5 million weighted average shares outstanding.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $110.9 million for the first half of 2019, up 26% compared to $88.4 million in the first half of 2018.

The Company reports its results of operations based on two operating segments:

Commercial Services delivers market-leading automated toll and violations management and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies and other large fleet owners.

Government Solutions delivers market-leading automated safety solutions to municipalities and school districts, including services and technology that enable photo enforcement related to red-light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Second Quarter 2019 Segment Detail

  • Commercial Services segment generated total revenue of $68.1 million growing 13.9% over the same period in the prior year, and segment profit of $44.1 million growing 20.2% over the prior year. Segment profit margins continue to be strong at 64.8% for 2019 and 61.4% for the prior year period.
  • Government Solutions segment generated total revenue of $41.5 million growing 8.0% over the same period in the prior year. The growth in this segment is driven by product sales in the current period which totaled $6.5 million. Segment profit of $15.5 million expanded slightly from $14.7 million in the prior year. Segment margin was 37.5% in 2019 compared to 38.2% for the prior year period.

Quarterly Conference Call

Verra Mobility will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial results for investors and analysts at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on August 6, 2019. To access the conference call, dial (877) 407-0784 for the United States or Canada and (201) 689-8560 for international callers with conference ID #13692643. The webcast will be available live in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at http://ir.verramobility.com. An audio replay of the call will also be available until 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on August 20, 2019, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the United States or Canada and (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode #13692643. In addition, an archived webcast will be available in the "News & Events" section of the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.verramobility.com.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and may contain words such as "goal," "target," "future," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "project," "may," "should," "will" or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the benefits of the Company's strategic acquisitions, changes in the market for our products and services, expected operating results, such as revenue growth, expansion plans and opportunities, and earnings guidance related to 2019 financial and operational metrics. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include those that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the Company's Investor Relations website, http://ir.verramobility.com, and on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the Company, as of the date of this release, and Verra Mobility disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand the Company's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information in this press release. These financial measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and they are not intended to be and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measurements have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations.

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)







($ in thousands except per share data)

June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

Assets







Current assets:







  Cash and cash equivalents

$

92,247

$

65,048

  Restricted cash

1,743


2,033

  Accounts receivable, net

106,261


87,511

  Unbilled receivables

13,571


12,956

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets

21,646


17,600

Total current assets

235,468


185,148

Installation and service parts, net

10,028


9,282

Property and equipment, net

65,907


69,243

Intangible assets, net

468,213


514,542

Goodwill

564,638


564,723

Other non-current assets

2,197


1,845

Total assets

$

1,346,451

$

1,344,783

Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







  Accounts payable

$

49,318

$

45,188

  Accrued liabilities

20,295


14,444

  Current portion of long-term debt

9,104


9,104

Total current liabilities

78,717


68,736

Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs

859,133


860,249

Other long-term liabilities

3,764


3,369

Payable related to tax receivable agreement

66,097


69,996

Asset retirement obligation

6,873


6,750

Deferred tax liabilities

22,039


33,627

Total liabilities

1,036,623


1,042,727

Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, $.0001 par value





Common stock, $.0001 par value

16


16

Common stock contingent consideration

54,862


73,150

Additional paid-in capital

367,995


348,017

Accumulated deficit

(107,152)


(113,306)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,893)


(5,821)

Total stockholders' equity

309,828


302,056

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,346,451

$

1,344,783

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Service revenue

$

103,057

$

97,044

$

201,127

$

166,050

Product sales

6,518


1,153


6,909


1,388

Total revenue

109,575


98,197


208,036


167,438

Cost of service revenue

1,613


1,651


3,002


2,482

Cost of product sales

2,918


878


3,194


1,050

Operating expenses

31,795


28,800


61,133


52,481

Selling, general and administrative expenses

20,865


27,588


41,416


60,864

Depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net

28,850


27,496


57,791


46,040

Impairment of property and equipment

5,898





5,898



Total costs and expenses

91,939


86,413


172,434


162,917

Income from operations

17,636


11,784


35,602


4,521

Interest expense, net

15,656


19,579


31,689


32,226

Loss on extinguishment of debt










10,151

Other income, net

(3,345)


(2,766)


(5,552)


(4,059)

Total other expenses

12,311


16,813


26,137


38,318

Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit)

5,325


(5,029)


9,465


(33,797)

Income tax provision (benefit)

1,734


(234)


3,054


(6,844)

Net income (loss)

$

3,591

$

(4,795)

$

6,411

$

(26,953)

Other comprehensive income (loss):















Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,396)


(3,712)


(72)


(3,712)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

2,195

$

(8,507)

$

6,339

$

(30,665)

Earnings (loss) per share:















Basic weighted average shares outstanding

157,846


72,484


156,956


67,520

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

0.02

$

(0.07)

$

0.04

$

(0.40)

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

161,977


72,484


159,223


67,520

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.02

$

(0.07)

$

0.04

$

(0.40)

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

($ in thousands)

2019

2018

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:







Net income (loss)

$

6,411

$

(26,953)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

57,804


46,047

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts

3,589


4,215

Impairment of property and equipment

5,898



Bad debt expense

2,736


2,437

Deferred income taxes

(11,568)


(10,949)

Stock-based compensation

4,955



Loss on extinguishment of debt




10,151

Installation and service parts expense

643


244

Accretion expense

183


194

Write-downs of installation and service parts and (gain) on disposal of assets

(13)


(7)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

(21,433)


(3,490)

Unbilled receivables

(616)


(8,017)

Prepaid expense and other current assets

(3,848)


(428)

Other assets

(351)


(715)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

5,224


(467)

Other liabilities

(3,833)


272

Net cash provided by operating activities

45,781


12,534

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:







Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and restricted cash acquired




(525,362)

Purchases of installation and service parts and property and equipment

(14,192)


(11,109)

Cash proceeds from the sale of assets and insurance recoveries

14


3

Net cash used in investing activities

(14,178)


(536,468)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:







Borrowings on revolver




468

Repayment on revolver




(468)

Borrowings of long-term debt




1,033,800

Repayment of long-term debt

(4,552)


(450,475)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(152)


(29,512)

Payment of debt extinguishment costs




(8,187)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(4,704)


545,626

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

10


(507)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

26,909


21,185

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period

67,081


10,509

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$

93,990

$

31,694

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

QUARTERLY RESULTS AND ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)



Q2 2018

Q2 2019

($ in thousands)

As Reported

As Reported

Service revenue

$

97,044

$

103,057

Product sales

1,153


6,518

Total revenue

98,197


109,575

Cost of service revenue

1,651


1,613

Cost of product sales

878


2,918

Operating expenses

28,800


31,795

Selling, general and administrative expenses

27,588


20,865

Depreciation, amortization, and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net

27,496


28,850

Impairment of property and equipment




5,898

Total costs and expenses

86,413


91,939

Income from operations

11,784


17,636

Interest expense, net

19,579


15,656

Loss on extinguishment of debt





Other income, net

(2,766)


(3,345)

Total other expenses

16,813


12,311

(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) provision

(5,029)


5,325

Income tax (benefit) provision

(234)


1,734

Net (loss) income

$

(4,795)

$

3,591









Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation







Net (loss) income

$

(4,795)

$

3,591

Interest expense, net

19,579


15,656

Income tax (benefit) provision

(234)


1,734

Depreciation and amortization

27,496


28,865

EBITDA

42,046


49,846

Transaction and other related expenses (i)

5,816


1,135

Transformation expenses (ii)

5,393



Impairment of property and equipment (iii)




5,898

Sponsor fees and expenses (iv)

1,343



Stock-based compensation (v)




2,812

Adjusted EBITDA

$

54,598

$

59,691

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

55.6

%

54.5

%









(i)

In Q2 2018, costs incurred related to the EPC acquisition, primarily consisting of acquisition services expenses to Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC, professional fees and other expenses. In Q2 2019, costs related to secondary offering expenses incurred by us.

(ii)

One-time costs related to optimizing the expense structure and defining our growth strategy.

(iii)

This represents an impairment charge on fixed assets.

(iv)

Sponsor management fees paid to Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC.

(v)

Non-cash stock based compensation.

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

CALCULATION OF PRO FORMA INFORMATION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)



Year-to-Date








Year-to-Date

Year-to-Date


Q2 2018

Pro Forma

Q2 2018

Q2 2019

($ in thousands)

As Reported

HTA

EPC

Consolidated

As Reported

Service revenue

$

166,050

$

15,828

$

2,954

$

184,832

$

201,127

Product sales

1,388







1,388


6,909

Total revenue

167,438


15,828

2,954


186,220


208,036

Cost of service revenue

2,482




361


2,843


3,002

Cost of product sales

1,050







1,050


3,194

Operating expenses

52,481


4,362

810


57,653


61,133

Selling, general and administrative expenses

60,864


12,270

610


73,744


41,416

Depreciation, amortization, and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net

46,040


398

27


46,465


57,791

Impairment of property and equipment












5,898

Total costs and expenses

162,917


17,030

1,808


181,755


172,434

Income (loss) from operations

4,521


(1,202)

1,146


4,465


35,602

Interest expense, net

32,226


33




32,259


31,689

Loss on extinguishment of debt

10,151







10,151



Other income, net

(4,059)




(6)


(4,065)


(5,552)

Total other expenses (income)

38,318


33

(6)


38,345


26,137

(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) provision

(33,797)


(1,235)

1,152


(33,880)


9,465

Income tax (benefit) provision

(6,844)


10

238


(6,596)


3,054

Net (loss) income

$

(26,953)

$

(1,245)

$

914

$

(27,284)

$

6,411




















Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation


















Net (loss) income

$

(26,953)

$

(1,245)

$

914

$

(27,284)

$

6,411

Interest expense, net

32,226


33




32,259


31,689

Income tax (benefit) provision

(6,844)


10

238


(6,596)


3,054

Depreciation and amortization

46,047


398

27


46,472


57,804

EBITDA

44,476


(804)

1,179


44,851


98,958

Transaction and other related expenses (i)

23,920


11,467




35,387


1,135

Transformation expenses (ii)

7,133







7,133



Impairment of property and equipment (iii)












5,898

Loss on extinguishment of debt (iv)

10,151







10,151



Sponsor fees and expenses (v)

2,700







2,700



Stock-based compensation (vi)












4,955

Adjusted EBITDA

$

88,380

$

10,663

$

1,179

$

100,222

$

110,946

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

52.8

%

67.4

%

39.9

%

53.8

%

53.3

%




















(i)

For the first half of 2018, these represent adjustments to add back deal fees incurred in relation to the Company's acquisition by Greenlight Acquisition Corporation in May 2017 and our acquisitions of HTA and EPC. It primarily consists of acquisition services to Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC, professional fees and other expenses.

(ii)

One-time costs related to optimizing the expense structure and defining our growth strategy.

(iii)

This represents an impairment charge on fixed assets.

(iv)

Costs incurred to refinance the Company's credit facility and term loans. It includes prepayment penalties, the write-off of deferred financing costs, lender fees and third-party costs to issue the new debt.

(v)

Sponsor management fees paid to Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC.

(vi)

Non-cash stock based compensation.

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

FREE CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

($ in thousands)

2019

2018

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

45,781

$

12,534

Purchases of installation and service parts and property and equipment

(14,192)


(11,109)

Free cash flow

$

31,589

$

1,425

ADJUSTED EPS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income (loss)

$

3,591

$

(4,795)

$

6,411

$

(26,953)

Amortization of intangibles

23,130


22,188


46,261


34,534

Impairment of property and equipment

5,898





5,898



Stock-based compensation

2,812





4,955



Adjusted Net Income

$

35,431

$

17,393

$

63,525

$

7,581

















Weighted average shares - basic

157,846


72,484


156,956


67,520

Adjusted net income per common share - basic

$

0.22

$

0.24

$

0.40

$

0.11

Weighted average shares - diluted

161,977


72,484


159,223


67,520

Adjusted net income per common share - diluted

$

0.22

$

0.24

$

0.40

$

0.11

Basis of Presentation

We acquired HTA on March 1, 2018 and EPC on April 6, 2018.

On October 18, 2018, Verra Mobility completed a business combination with Gores Holdings II, Inc., a special purpose acquisition company.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

We define EBITDA as net income (loss), net of interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.  Adjusted EBITDA further excludes certain non-cash expenses, including loss on extinguishment of debt and other transactions that management believes are not indicative of our business. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as defined, exclude some but not all items that affect our cash flow from operating activities, they may not be comparable to similarly titled performance measures presented by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, divided by total revenues expressed as a percentage.

We use these metrics to measure our performance from period to period both at the consolidated level as well as within our operating segments, to evaluate and fund incentive compensation programs and to compare our results to those of our competitors. In addition to Adjusted EBITDA being a significant measure of performance for management purposes, we also believe that this presentation provides useful information to investors regarding financial and business trends related to our results of operations and that when non-GAAP financial information is viewed with GAAP financial information, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of our ongoing operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have certain limitations as analytical tools and should not be used as substitutes for net income, cash flows from operations, or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Free Cash Flow
We define "Free Cash Flow" as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Adjusted Net Income
We define "Adjusted Net Income" as net income (loss) less amortization expense, impairment of property and equipment and non-cash stock compensation.

Adjusted EPS
We define "Adjusted EPS" as Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted average shares for the period.

