Verra Mobility Applauds National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Inclusion of Automated Speed Enforcement on the 2021-2022 Most Wanted List of Transportation Safety Improvements

MESA, Ariz., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its annual list of Most Wanted List of Transportation Safety Improvements, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has included implementing a comprehensive strategy to eliminate speeding-related crashes as a goal of the agency. Among the list of technologies highlighted by the NTSB to achieve this goal is automated enforcement.

The report states:

"Speeding is typically defined as exceeding a speed limit, but it can also mean driving at the speed limit but too fast for road conditions. Between 2009 and 2018, speeding-related crashes resulted in nearly 100,000 fatalities-that's close to one-third of all traffic fatalities in the United States.

The true extent of the problem is likely underestimated because the reporting of speeding-related crashes is inconsistent. Speeding can result in loss of vehicle control, which increases both the likelihood of a crash and the severity of injuries sustained. Higher vehicle speeds lead to larger changes in velocity, which, in turn, lead to higher injury severity-that's just basic science.

Speed-limiters on large trucks, automated enforcement, expert speed analysis tools, and education campaigns are underused in our communities. These critical tools and strategies must be implemented to address this safety problem."

Verra Mobility CEO David Roberts added, "We appreciate the NTSB's validation of the benefits speed safety cameras can have on traffic safety. From New York, NY to New Orleans, LA; Philadelphia, PA to Federal Way, WA; Washington, DC to Athens, GA; and dozens of communities across the country, Verra Mobility speed safety cameras are helping municipalities curb the number of speed-related collisions, injuries, and fatalities. The message from the NTSB is clear: speed safety cameras save lives."

Speed safety cameras are a proven technology to change behavior and save lives. According to published reports, in New York City, speeding in school zones was reduced by 63% after speed safety cameras were introduced.1 A University of Washington study looking at four locations in Seattle found speeding violations in school zones decreased nearly 50% after speed safety cameras were installed.2

The complete NTSB report can be found here: https://www.ntsb.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/NR20210406.aspx.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company operating in more than 15 countries, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve the most complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America, operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. It also serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. A leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

1 2014-2017 NYCDOT Automated Speed Enforcement Program Report.

2 Impact of Automated photo enforcement vehicle of speed in school zones: interrupted time series analysis, published, October, 2018, University of Washington School of Medicine and Drexel University Researchers.

