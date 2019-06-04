Verra Mobility appoints Garrett Miller as EVP of Government Solutions to drive growth in smart cities innovation

"We work alongside our Government Solutions customers to solve their complex mobility challenges, developing highly customized technology that works behind-the-scenes to help make mobility safer," said David Roberts, President and CEO, Verra Mobility. "Garrett's background building, growing and leading the technology business for top-tier companies makes him perfectly suited to lead our Government Solutions team. We are excited about his leadership and what it means for future growth of mobility solutions in cities across the country."

"Verra Mobility works with hundreds of local government agencies to improve transportation and the lives of millions of citizens," said Miller. "I feel extraordinarily fortunate to be part of such an incredible mission and to contribute to the company's continued growth."

Miller joins Verra Mobility from GE where he served as Chief Digital Officer for Current, powered by GE. In his role, Miller worked to deliver efficiency, safety and productivity outcomes for cities and enterprises pursuing digital transformation through the deployment of a flexible, open architecture IoT platform.

Miller came to Current from SAP where he held a variety of roles, including Global Vice President of product lifecycle management (PLM) and project management lines of business; Head of Global go-to-market for industrial solutions portfolio; Senior Director of value engineering; and Director, environment, energy and analytics. Miller holds his Bachelor of Science degree in geology from Pomona College and his Master's degree in environmental engineering from Yale University.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve the most complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. A leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. The company also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America, operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

