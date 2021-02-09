Verra Mobility Appoints Steven C. Lalla as EVP of Commercial Services

PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a global leader in smart transportation, today announced the upcoming appointment of Steven C. Lalla to Executive Vice President, Commercial Services. As a key member of the executive team, Mr. Lalla will lead Verra Mobility's Commercial Services business unit.

"Our Commercial Services offerings serve a crucial role in our customers' businesses by providing fully outsourced tolling, violations management, and title and registration services to many of the leading commercial vehicle fleets in the world," said David Roberts, President and CEO, Verra Mobility. "We believe that Steve's proven leadership abilities and deep technology experience make him the perfect candidate to lead our Commercial Services business. We could not be more excited to welcome him to the Verra Mobility family and look forward to working with him."

"I am honored and excited to be a part of Verra Mobility as we work to become the global leader in smart transportation," said Steve. "I look forward to contributing to this mission alongside David and the rest of the Verra Mobility team as we push forward with innovative and compelling solutions for our clients."

Most recently, Steve served as Executive Vice President of the Service and Software Solutions business unit at Vertiv (NYSE: VRT). In this role, Steve oversaw a global portfolio that included services and software solutions for power, thermal and industrial products. Prior to this, Steve was Senior Vice President of the Cloud Client Computing and Data Security business at Dell Corporation, where he was responsible for cloud client computing and data security strategy and product planning. Prior to Dell, Steve held a number of positions with increasing responsibility at Motorola. Steve holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the Kellstadt Graduate School of Business at DePaul University and a Bachelor's Degree in economics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

Verra Mobility Investor Contact:

Marc P. Griffin

ICR, Inc., for Verra Mobility

646-277-1290

[email protected]

SOURCE Verra Mobility

Related Links

http://www.verramobility.com

