Verra Mobility launches AutoKinex™ to provide drivers with seamless and secure in-vehicle payments; Partners with Stellantis for nationwide automated tolling service

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, today announced the launch of AutoKinex ™, its OEM-ready, in-vehicle commerce platform that integrates payment technology to pay for mobility services like tolling, road usage charging, parking, fueling and EV charging.

Verra Mobility has partnered with Stellantis to provide AutoKinex to drivers of 2021 model year and newer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep® and Ram vehicles in the U.S.

Drivers can learn more and verify whether their vehicle manufacturer has enabled the AutoKinex platform by visiting autokinex.com. For all other automotive brands, drivers can enroll to use the service for automated toll payments, without in-vehicle display notifications.

Built on Verra Mobility's 20-year expertise in tolling and connected mobility, AutoKinex transforms vehicles by enabling seamless, secure transactions directly from the car, without additional hardware or mobile apps. Payments are processed instantly and securely, while real-time charges are displayed in the vehicle, if enabled, giving drivers a transparent and frictionless commerce experience.

Using AutoKinex as a service, drivers of compatible vehicles can pass through most toll plazas nationwide without stopping or needing to track down local tolling authority websites to register and make payment. If users frequent gated tolling locations that require a transponder, Verra Mobility will provide one at no charge.

AutoKinex verifies the location of the vehicle in relation to the toll site, matches that to the tolling agency's rates and automatically pays the toll on behalf of the driver. Drivers will see a confirmation of the toll rate in the vehicle's infotainment screen, if enabled.

"With AutoKinex, we're improving the driving experience and simplifying payments to enable drivers to pay for everyday services, such as tolls, directly from their vehicle," said Stacey Moser, Executive Vice President of Verra Mobility's Commercial Services business. "AutoKinex also provides automakers with a scalable revenue channel by embedding today's essential services and payments in the vehicle, paving the way for future connected mobility experiences. We are proud to partner with Stellantis as the first automaker to bring this groundbreaking connected vehicle service to market."

Verra Mobility piloted AutoKinex with hundreds of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep® and Ram drivers throughout the U.S. AutoKinex is available through the branded owner mobile apps and www.autokinex.com/stellantis. Enrollment is free and new users receive their first 30 days at no cost.

As automakers accelerate their shift toward delivering enhanced value through connected services, AutoKinex offers a plug-and-play solution that simplifies the experience for drivers. By consolidating multiple mobility services into a single, commerce-ready and intuitive platform, AutoKinex eliminates the complexity of managing disparate tools, helping manufacturers provide a seamless and smarter driving experience.

