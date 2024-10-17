Verra Mobility expands electronic toll payment programs with two global rental car companies in Italy

Provides a faster, more convenient traveling experience for tourists who rent vehicles and travel the more than 4,600 km of toll roads in Italy.

MESA, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today it has expanded electronic toll payment programs with two global rental car companies by making its automated tolling service available for purchase in more rental car locations throughout Italy. The expansion paves the way for increased consumer adoption of the services introduced earlier this year with rental car customers that serve over 25% of the Italian rental car market, with an estimated combined fleet of 50,000 vehicles.

Verra Mobility's proprietary solution enables safer, faster and seamless tolling for renters. Renters who choose the optional toll service use an installed electronic toll device which is associated with their specific rental agreement and pay one simple daily fee that includes the costs of all tolls they may encounter during their journey. The solution enables access for 100% of the tolling network in Italy via its strategic partnership with Telepass. By enabling electronic tolling, renters can use "fast lanes" where tolls are charged electronically, creating a barrier-free experience.

Italy has one of the largest networks of toll roads in Europe, with over 4,600 kilometers of tolled motorways, and is one of the top tourist destinations in the world, creating high traffic especially during peak season. Italy welcomes more than 134 million tourists annually, prompting a surge in short-term rental vehicle use. An average of 137,000, and a peak of 164,000, rental vehicles use Italy's tolled motorways every year.

"Having to wait in queues and pay tolls manually with a credit card when renting a vehicle can be frustrating, time consuming and cause traffic congestion," said Tsjerk-Friso Roelfzema, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Verra Mobility in Europe. "The sheer volume of tolled motorways and the number of tourists in Italy showcases the necessity of having an efficient and automatic toll program in place. We are proud to partner with two of the largest rental car companies in Europe to enable this service for their customers. Together we successfully launched programs enabling easy and accessible tolling for tourists and local renters."

In 2023, Verra Mobility announced its partnership with Telepass, an Italian-based leader in integrated mobility, to enable expanded toll payment coverage for short term rentals. The company's partnership with Telepass has enabled Verra Mobility to roll out its tolling solution in Italy. Today, Verra Mobility offers tolling programs in Ireland, Spain, and Italy with capabilities to enable the service in Portugal and France.

"Telepass is committed to making car travel easier, safer, and smoother throughout Italy, covering 100% of the national territory," said Paolo Malerba, Chief Business Sales Officer of Telepass. "Verra Mobility is an ideal partner to achieve our goal, and this collaboration looks very promising in simplifying travel in Italy and beyond."

For more than 15 years Verra Mobility has provided toll management solutions specifically designed for fleet owners, operators, managers and lessors to streamline costs and allow for seamless transportation as vehicles access more toll roads. Verra Mobility's toll management services automatically pay over 300 million annual toll and violation transactions for more than seven million vehicles globally while also protecting vehicle owners against costly toll fines and menial administrative tasks. Verra Mobility's proprietary software technology allows for tolls to be matched to a specific vehicle and driver so that tolls can be accurately and reliably billed and collected on behalf of, or directly from, our customers.

For more information about Verra Mobility's toll management solutions, visit www.verramobility.com/european-solutions.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

