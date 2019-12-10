Verra Mobility Extends European Footprint, Signing Tolling Agreement with Rent A Car France, to Offer Electronic Tolling to Rental Customers

PHOENIX, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a global leader in smart transportation, today announced the signing of the agreement to launch electronic toll payment for Rent A Car customers in France. Currently, France has the most toll roads in Europe with 90 toll roads – all of which require payment in cash, by credit card or with an electronic transponder in a dedicated lane. Rental car customers are required to wait in toll lanes, paying by cash or credit card. Verra Mobility's service will enable electronic toll payments and expedite the travel experience.

"Our toll management technology and services will support Rent A Car by offering a revolutionary product in Europe and provide a seamless and efficient solution to their renters," said David Roberts, CEO, Verra Mobility. "We are excited about our partnership with Rent A Car as a critical next step in our European expansion strategy."

This tolling program with Rent A Car will enable rental car customers to use the dedicated electronic Liber-T lanes providing a faster and more convenient driving experience without the hassle of waiting and stopping to pay tolls.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we're continually looking to provide better service and convenience," said Anne-Catherine Péchinot, CEO, Rent A Car. "We are pleased to be able to test the effectiveness of Verra Mobility's embedded tolling solutions in our vehicles, with the prospect of offering this new option to our customers soon in order to improve their experience."

About Rent A Car

The French group Rent A Car is the leader in short-term proximity rental in France, with the highest revenue in the market and the first brand in spontaneous awareness in its business segment.* Faithful to its "+ proche, - cher" brand name which means "closer, cheaper," Rent A Car is a key player in local life: 850 employees work in its 440 agencies (our agencies, franchises and "Aixam by Rent A Car" franchises), located mainly in the city centers and periphery, spread across France, Guadeloupe, Martinique and Guyana.

Rent A Car offers its B2C and B2B customers a wide range of tourism and utility vehicles. For more than 20 years, the group has been offering innovative services to satisfy their mobility needs, which are constantly evolving in a rapidly changing market: Freeloc € 19 / day, mobility without a license, one-way vehicle with driver, Presto self-service vehicle 24/7. For more information: www.rentacar.fr

* Source: GMV Institute Study for the CNPA, February 2019



About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve the most complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. A leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. The company also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America, operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Verra Mobility

Celeste Peterson

celeste.peterson@verramobility.com

Golin on behalf of Verra Mobility:

Christi Beard

cbeard@golin.com

Rent A Car

Géraldine Gauthier

media@rentacar.fr

+33 1 80 51 37 84

SOURCE Verra Mobility

Related Links

https://www.verramobility.com

