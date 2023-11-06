Verra Mobility Named to Fortune 100 Fastest Growing Companies List for 2023

News provided by

Verra Mobility

06 Nov, 2023, 08:54 ET

List ranks global companies based on growth in revenue, profits and stock returns over a three-year period

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced that it has been named to the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2023.

Verra Mobility ranked 98th on the prestigious list, which ranks global companies based on growth in revenue, profits and stock returns over a three-year period.

Continue Reading

This is the 38th year of the annual listing, which includes global companies across a diverse range of industries, from industrials and energy to technology and finance.

"We are honored to be recognized by Fortune and to be listed among these fast-growing companies," said David Roberts, President and CEO, Verra Mobility. "This is a testament to our strong market positions, disciplined capital management and talented, dedicated employees around the world. Our customer-centric growth playbook has delivered consistent execution and 23% annualized growth over the past 3 years. Our results are underpinned by a robust standard business system that drives growth, efficiency and talent development."

Verra Mobility provides a wide portfolio of smart mobility technology for vehicle fleet owners, cities and municipalities, universities and private parking operators. The Company helps improve road safety for communities, simplifies complex payment operations for shared vehicles and makes managing parking operations more efficient.

For more information about the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, please visit fortune.com/ranking/100-fastest-growing-companies.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Verra Mobility's plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs and intentions and other statements including words such as "hope," "anticipate," "may," "believe," "expect," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of the Verra Mobility, as of the date of this release, and Verra Mobility disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in Verra Mobility's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC and on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Verra Mobility's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions and estimates used as a basis for the forward-looking statements.

Additional Information

We periodically provide information for investors on our corporate website, www.verramobility.com, and our investor relations website, ir.verramobility.com.

We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our website, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Media Relations: 

Investor Relations:

Eric Krantz 

Mark Zindler

[email protected] 

[email protected] 

SOURCE Verra Mobility

