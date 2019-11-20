Verra Mobility Partners with Arrive to Improve the Parking and Tolling Experience via App for Drivers

PHOENIX, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a global leader in smart transportation, today announced a partnership with Arrive , the leading parking service provider across the United States and Canada. The new relationship will deliver a user-friendly and more comprehensive mobility solution that conveniently combines tolling and parking into a single intelligent platform for drivers.

"As a company, we pride ourselves on our ability to simplify the growing and increasingly complex mobility ecosystem by creating an all-in-one platform that allows our customers to travel smarter, said David Roberts, president and CEO of Verra Mobility. "With this collaboration, we saw an opportunity to enhance our powerful tolling capabilities with Arrive's parking prowess - another pain point drivers face."

This partnership will enable Verra Mobility to infuse all of Arrive's valuable parking data into a single mobility platform and deliver services through Peasy , Verra Mobility's pay-as-you-go web and mobile tolling app. This app will now allow users to not only pay for tolls effortlessly, but also to find, book and pay for parking spaces the same way - cash-free and without headaches.

"Drivers and commuters should not have to download several apps to get around cities," said Dan Roarty, President and COO of Arrive. "We are excited to work with Verra Mobility to integrate our platforms together in their Peasy app and provide customers a greater value."

About Arrive

Arrive powers the last mile of connected mobility. The company delivers scalable, friction-free parking experiences through apps, voice and in-dash. Its fully integrated platform makes it easy for companies and brands to offer parking as a solution for drivers, fleets and connected vehicles. Millions of people across North America have access to Arrive-powered parking through the company's distribution partners, including Amazon, Ford, Avis, Hyundai, Honda, TomTom, Ticketmaster/Live Nation, Groupon, and many others, and its consumer brands, ParkWhiz and BestParking. For more information, visit www.arrive.com .

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve the most complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. A leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. The company also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America, operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com .

