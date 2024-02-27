Verra Mobility partners with Florida community to deliver school zone safety solutions

Program aims to change driver behavior to slow down in school zones

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility solutions, announces a partnership with the Town of Davie, Florida, to implement innovative safety solutions that will help protect schoolchildren when traveling to and from school. The collaboration underscores the commitment each party has toward enhancing school zone safety and creating a safer environment for children across the state.

Verra Mobility will work closely with the town to identify its unique safety needs and implement a tailored solution that addresses the town's specific challenges with the goal of working quickly to implement the new program. The town will expand its current enforcement program to include more than 35 new school speed safety camera enforcement locations.

"The school speed safety cameras will provide enhanced protection for our children," stated Davie Police Chief Stephen Kinsey. "With 50 school zones, limited staffing, and other demands for service, it becomes challenging to cover each zone every day, and unfortunately, impatient and distracted drivers pose the greatest risk. We hope our public education campaign prior to the cameras being activated will bring heightened driver awareness to these areas. It would be great if we didn't have to issue a violation as safety is the goal."

"We are honored to partner with forward-thinking Florida communities to prioritize child safety," said Jon Baldwin, EVP of Government Solutions at Verra Mobility. "Our comprehensive solutions and collaborative approach will help ensure that students can travel to and from school safely and efficiently."

In 2023, Florida passed House Bill 657, which allows enforcement cameras to monitor speed in school zones; vehicles speeding in excess of ten miles per hour over the posted speed limit are subject to violation fines. The Town of Davie program will align with the new legislation and include public outreach to educate the community on the program and about the safety of children surrounding school zones.

The collaboration demonstrates a shared commitment to creating safer school zones for children, staff, and the entire community. By leveraging innovative technology and data-driven insights, the community will help set a positive example for others across the state and nation.

To learn more about Verra Mobility's solutions for safer school zones, visit verramobility.com/government/safe-school-zones/.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

Forward Looking Statements

We describe many of the trends and other factors that drive our business and future results in this press release. Such discussions contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events, or developments that management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other relevant factors. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to material risks and uncertainties that can affect our performance in both the near-and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this press release can or will be achieved. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this press release, our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time.

Additional Information

We periodically provide information for investors on our corporate website, www.verramobility.com, and our investor relations website, ir.verramobility.com.

We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our website, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

News Releases in Similar Topics

