Verra Mobility partners with Florida community to deliver school zone safety solutions

Program aims to change driver behavior to slow down in school zones

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility solutions, announces a partnership with the Town of Davie, Florida, to implement innovative safety solutions that will help protect schoolchildren when traveling to and from school. The collaboration underscores the commitment each party has toward enhancing school zone safety and creating a safer environment for children across the state.

Verra Mobility will work closely with the town to identify its unique safety needs and implement a tailored solution that addresses the town's specific challenges with the goal of working quickly to implement the new program. The town will expand its current enforcement program to include more than 35 new school speed safety camera enforcement locations.

"The school speed safety cameras will provide enhanced protection for our children," stated Davie Police Chief Stephen Kinsey. "With 50 school zones, limited staffing, and other demands for service, it becomes challenging to cover each zone every day, and unfortunately, impatient and distracted drivers pose the greatest risk. We hope our public education campaign prior to the cameras being activated will bring heightened driver awareness to these areas. It would be great if we didn't have to issue a violation as safety is the goal."

"We are honored to partner with forward-thinking Florida communities to prioritize child safety," said Jon Baldwin, EVP of Government Solutions at Verra Mobility. "Our comprehensive solutions and collaborative approach will help ensure that students can travel to and from school safely and efficiently."

In 2023, Florida passed House Bill 657, which allows enforcement cameras to monitor speed in school zones; vehicles speeding in excess of ten miles per hour over the posted speed limit are subject to violation fines. The Town of Davie program will align with the new legislation and include public outreach to educate the community on the program and about the safety of children surrounding school zones.

The collaboration demonstrates a shared commitment to creating safer school zones for children, staff, and the entire community. By leveraging innovative technology and data-driven insights, the community will help set a positive example for others across the state and nation.

To learn more about Verra Mobility's solutions for safer school zones, visit verramobility.com/government/safe-school-zones/.

