Verra Mobility partners with Florida's Polk County Public Schools to help protect students' safety on school buses

More than 500 buses to be equipped with safety camera technology

MESA, Ariz., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announces its partnership with Polk County Public Schools to equip more than 500 school buses with safety camera technology to better protect children on their commute to and from school.

The program will use state-of-the-art technology and a full-service solution to implement a comprehensive school bus stop-arm safety program for the county's school district, including the city of Lakeland. As one of the largest school districts in Florida - with more than 115,000 students and over 120 schools – the school bus stop-arm safety program will become one of the largest in the state.

Verra Mobility will equip than 500 Polk County, Florida, school buses with safety camera technology. Post this

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our children," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "Everyone agrees that protecting our kids by enforcing the school bus stop arm law is the right thing to do. I am excited about this new technology that will help us keep kids safe."

"Polk County is one of the fastest growing communities in the nation," said Superintendent Frederick Heid. "More vehicles are on our roads than ever before. We are hopeful this innovative technology will help make our roadways less dangerous — particularly for our students. We must do everything possible to keep our children safe, and stop motorists from breaking the law."

Passing a stopped school bus with its stop-arm extended is against the law. In 2023, the Florida Department of Education released a survey showing nearly 8,400 school buses were illegally passed in just one day.

County officials aim to change this reckless and dangerous driving behavior. Through proven technology, Verra Mobility's CrossingGuard™ program has shown that 98 percent of drivers who are issued a violation for illegally passing a stopped school bus do not repeat their behavior; through community awareness, programs experience a 12 percent reduction in issued citations.

Verra Mobility will work closely with the county to identify the unique needs of the district and to implement the complex program across the school bus fleet. The technology will work to identify any vehicle that illegally passes a stopped school bus, sending verified violators a citation for their unlawful behavior.

"We are grateful to the county for entrusting us with this large-scale safety operation," said Jon Baldwin, executive vice president of Government Solutions, Verra Mobility. "The safety of our children deserves a company with the experience and commitment that only Verra Mobility can bring. We will work diligently to ensure their safety program receives the tailored attention and expedition that it needs."

Both parties aim to implement the program for the beginning of the 2024/2025 school year and will conduct an extensive public awareness campaign for 30 days prior to citations being issued.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

Forward Looking Statements

We describe many of the trends and other factors that drive our business and future results in this press release. Such discussions contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events, or developments that management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other relevant factors. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to material risks and uncertainties that can affect our performance in both the near-and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this press release can or will be achieved. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this press release, our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time.

Additional Information

We periodically provide information for investors on our corporate website, www.verramobility.com, and our investor relations website, ir.verramobility.com.

We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our website, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

SOURCE Verra Mobility