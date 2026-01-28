Verra Mobility partners with rental car provider Locauto Group to bring a seamless electronic toll payment solution to drivers in Italy

Partnership enables frictionless electronic toll payments across Italy, so drivers can continue their journey without having to stop and pay

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today a partnership with Italian rental car company Locauto Group to offer an electronic toll payment solution across Italy. Drivers can easily opt in to the program in all 100+ Locauto rental locations - covering airports, railway stations and major city centers - during the vehicle rental process to automatically pay tolls electronically, bypassing tollbooth lines and eliminating the need for cash. In addition to the Locauto brand, Locauto also operates the Enterprise, National and Alamo brands through an exclusive partnership agreement with Enterprise Mobility.

Italy operates one of Europe's largest toll road networks, with more than 7,000 kilometers across 35 toll motorways supporting nationwide travel. As the Italian car rental market grows at approximately 5% annually, driven by more than 70 million international visitors, demand for electronic toll payment solutions continues to accelerate.

"By implementing electronic tolling, Locauto's rental car users can now access better 'fast lanes,' creating a safer and seamless tolling experience across all roadways in Italy," said Tsjerk-Friso Roelfzema, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Verra Mobility Europe. "As we've seen in other European markets, electronic tolling saves drivers time and frustration and solves pain points for rental car companies."

"Locauto has always been committed to delivering innovative solutions that simplify and enrich the rental experience for our customers," said Raffaella Tavazza, Locauto Group CEO. "We immediately recognized the added value that Verra Mobility's solution brings, and we are thrilled to leverage this partnership to further elevate the customer experience across all our rental locations in Italy."

Verra Mobility provides end-to-end toll management and violation processing solutions for customers in North America and Europe. The company automatically processes more than 300 million toll transactions annually for more than seven million vehicles globally. Its proprietary tolling management software allows for tolls to be matched to a specific vehicle plate and driver for payment collection.

Verra Mobility partners with toll and licensing authorities and other key stakeholders to provide toll and violation management services across 15 European countries.

For more information about Verra Mobility's European toll management solutions, visit: www.verramobility.com/european-solutions .

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com .

