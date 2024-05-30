Verra Mobility receives Great Place To Work Certification™ for third year in a row

82% of U.S. employees say Verra Mobility is a great place to work compared to just 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company

MESA, Ariz., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the third year in a row. The prestigious recognition is based entirely on what current U.S. employees say about their experience working at the company.

In this year's survey, 82% of Verra Mobility's U.S. employees believed the company is a great place to work.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"We aspire to be the global leader in smart mobility with the best people doing the best work of their careers," said Cate Prescott, Chief People Officer, Verra Mobility. "To help ensure we attract, retain and develop the best people, all parts of our business have a strategic priority to create engaging and fulfilling workplace experiences. We're honored to earn this special recognition because it showcases our employees' and leaders' collective contributions toward making Verra Mobility a great place to work."

"By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Verra Mobility stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Global Recognition, Great Place To Work.

Today's job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace, according to research by Great Place To Work. Employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

