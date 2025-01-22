Verra Mobility recognized as a GovTech 100 company for fifth consecutive year

Verra Mobility helps governments build smarter, safer communities through innovative technology solutions

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today it has been recognized as a GovTech 100 Company for 2025 (full list here).

Verra Mobility was named to the GovTech 100 list for the fifth consecutive year.

This is the 10th year Government Technology magazine has declared the top 100 companies in GovTech and the 5th consecutive year Verra Mobility has been honored. This designation is given to companies showing growth and business leadership in the technology sector selling to local and state government agencies across the United States. The magazine states, "These companies are on the front line making governments work more efficiently. They are innovative, ahead of the curve, and making a difference in the way citizens interact with the government."

"Being named to the GovTech 100 for the fifth time reflects our unwavering dedication to developing innovative technologies that serve the evolving needs of our government partners," said Jon Baldwin, executive vice president of Government Solutions at Verra Mobility. "This recognition inspires us to continue expanding our solutions to address even more mobility challenges in 2025 and beyond."

Last year, Verra Mobility expanded its footprint into new markets including Florida and California, delivering some of the first speed, school zone, and school bus safety programs in the states. This trend is set to continue in 2025 as more governments understand the importance of utilizing technology to help solve road safety issues within their community.

"For the last decade, the GovTech 100 has been a cornerstone for curating companies focused on state and local government as their primary customer," said e.Republic President Dustin Haisler. "It has become a platform for validating the incredible innovation in this market – from early-stage startups to publicly traded enterprises. With the rise of exponential technologies and evolving behaviors, the market activity, in many ways, feels like it's just heating up."

For companies like Verra Mobility and its Government Solutions business, this trend presents an opportunity to partner with local governments in delivering innovative technologies, such as automated enforcement and school safety systems, that not only improve safety and efficiency but also align with broader sustainability and urban mobility goals.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

