Verra Mobility recognized as GovTech 100 company for sixth consecutive year

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today it has been recognized as a GovTech 100 Company for 2026 (full list here). This is the 11th year Government Technology magazine has declared the top 100 companies in GovTech, and the sixth consecutive year Verra Mobility has been recognized.

The designation is given to companies showing growth and business leadership in the technology sector and are focused on making a difference in local and state government agencies across the United States. The list is curated and reviewed by a working group from the GovTech Biz editorial team, as well as investors, former officials and market experts.

"Earning a place on the GovTech 100 for the sixth consecutive year highlights Verra Mobility's commitment to delivering innovative mobility solutions for our government partners," said Jon Baldwin, executive vice president, Verra Mobility. "As we look to the year ahead, we are excited to continuously evolve our solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of cities across the globe to improve mobility and make streets safer."

Last year, Verra Mobility expanded its presence nationwide, with major milestones including the launch of California's first pilot speed safety program in San Francisco and a large-scale expansion confirmed for New York City's red-light safety program.

"The conversation in government has shifted," said Joe Morris, chief innovation officer, e.Republic. "AI has fueled an explosion of new entrants and is now foundational to many solutions in the market. What sets this year's GovTech 100 apart is the demonstrated commitment to state and local government, meaningful traction with customers, and the consistency required to support agencies at scale, which goes beyond pilots or short-term trends."

For companies like Verra Mobility and its Government Solutions business, this trend presents an opportunity to partner with local governments in delivering innovative technologies, such as automated enforcement and school safety systems, that not only improve safety and efficiency but also align with broader sustainability and urban mobility goals.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter, and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data, and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility, and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization, and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

