Verra Mobility Releases Crash Video to Warn Drivers About The Dangers of Red-Light Running

"Red-light running crashes are violent and avoidable. These videos should serve as a wakeup call to drivers across the country. Our hope is that by raising awareness we can help prevent further crashes, injuries and fatalities caused by red-light running," said Verra Mobility Executive Vice President Liz Caracciolo. "Every time a driver runs a red light, they not only put their own life, but the lives of others, in jeopardy."

Red-light safety cameras have a measurable impact on traffic safety. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), "Red light cameras are an effective way to discourage red light running. Enforcement is the best way to get people to comply with any law, but it's impossible for police to be at every intersection. Cameras can fill the void. An Institute study comparing large cities with red light cameras to those without found the devices reduced the fatal red light running crash rate by 21 percent and the rate of all types of fatal crashes at signalized intersections by 14 percent."

"We urge all drivers to stop on red," added Caracciolo.

Link to video: https://youtu.be/4SkN4lx_FSM

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve the most complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. A leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

