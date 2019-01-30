Verra Mobility to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of tech-enabled smart transportation solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018, after the close of the market on March 18, 2019.

Verra Mobility will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on March 19, 2019. To access the conference call, dial (800)-263-0877 for the U.S. or Canada or (646)-828-8143 with conference ID #3538970. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the company website at www.verramobility.com. An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors by phone beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time on March 19, 2019, until 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time on April 2, 2019, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada or (412)-317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode #3538970. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company website at ir.verramobility.com.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve the most complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. A leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 75 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

