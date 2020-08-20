Versa Products Launches 3D CAD Downloads for V-Series Valves, Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

CINCINNATI, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Versa Products launched an all-new 3D interactive CAD download capability on their website. Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the tool enables design engineers to gain instant access to necessary information and CAD models for V-Series directional control valves, adding accuracy and accelerating design cycles for manufacturers specifying these components.

Versa manufactures pneumatic and hydraulic control valves for automation systems. Whether it's oil and gas, automation, mobile pneumatics, bulk handling, pulp and paper, woodworking, chemical processing, utilities, food, municipal services applications and even space exploration, Versa valves are sourced by engineers around the world who rely on their quality and durability.

Versa Products is well-known for V-Series brass directional control valves, which are versatile and rugged, standing up to years of heavy use in the toughest environments around the world.

"We are best known for our quality and service," says Jan Larsson, President and CEO at Versa. "Our V-Series modular brass directional control valves are used in a host of application and operate trouble-free. Our customers are confident in our products, service, and delivery as are we. Now, we're expanding our services with digital delivery for product data and we know our engineering customers will be excited."

In the past, engineers contacted Versa through phone and email, or made contact through a distributor to get information and CAD models for Versa products. Now, engineers can configure a V-Series valve online, get detailed information, preview the part in an interactive 3D viewer, and download in the CAD format they need.

Larsson adds, "this new system is all about self-service. We want engineers to have instant access to the information they need so they can focus on the important work that needs to be done."

About Versa Products

With more than 70 years of experience, Versa Products Co., Inc., is an expert in valve automation and fluid power and a partner to customers when reliability is imperative. Versa makes countless valve combinations accessible to organizations around the world, ensuring the best solution for each application. A privately-owned, nimble company, Versa maintains unmatched flow rates, tests every product prior to shipment, and stands by an unsurpassed 10-year warranty. For more information, visit: https://www.versa-valves.com/

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of online 3D part catalogs and interactive product configuration tools for manufacturers. By providing interactive 3D previews with digital CAD download technology, businesses increase sales lead generation and to ensure that their components get "designed in" to large scale products and projects. For more information visit PARTsolutions.com

